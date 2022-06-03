ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Newsline

How can a me-first terrorist be made into a hero?

By Allen Best
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcNaD_0fzGmbmo00

A view of Polhamus Park in downtown Granby with City Hall at right. ( Google Maps )

This commentary comes to Newsline via Big Pivots .

A confounding aspect of the climate change challenge has been disagreements about the most basic of facts, namely human complicity. We had the same fact-based problem with the last presidential election.

Then there’s what happened in Granby, the Colorado mountain town that continues to be at the center of alternative realities.

Granby lies between Winter Park, the ski area, and Grand Lake, the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park. It has changed little since I lived there 40 years ago. It has tried to be a resort town, but the DNA is different. It’s a commercial and services center. The mayor when I lived there was Dick Thompson, who owned an excavating business and showed up at town board meetings in a blue work shirt wearing suspenders to hold up his jeans.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The sky was blue the morning of June 4, 2004, the day of the bulldozer attack. The Fraser River, nearing the peak spring runoff, rushed to join the Colorado River. At the newspaper office, Patrick Brower was mapping out the next week’s issue of the Sky-Hi News.

Brower, like many people in Granby, a town then of 1,500, wore several hats. Walking down Agate Avenue, the main street, you were likely to encounter town trustees and sewer board members in different roles as store managers and accountants. Brower was the newspaper’s publisher but also its editor and a reporter. He attended many meetings of the town board. A relatively minor issue of several years before had been a land-use dispute on the town’s industrial fringe, where a concrete batch plant was permitted on property adjacent to a muffler shop.

That afternoon, Brower heard somebody had gone crazy in a bulldozer on the town’s edge. The Komatsu was like no bulldozer seen before, the driver encased in concrete save for two rifle barrels and clearly bent on destruction. It first attacked the batch plant, then it rumbled up the road to attack Mountain Parks Electric, followed by the town hall and library.

Cooperation, not conflict, defines every successful community I have known.

People had been advised to stay indoors because the bulldozer operator — whoever it was — had shot at police and the batch-plant operator. Children had fled the library only a minute before the giant Komatsu crashed into the building.

At the newspaper office, Brower was trying to figure who the terrorist was. He was standing in the front of the office when the blade caved in the building’s two-story front. Bricks and concrete blocks fell like shattered glass. He ran out the back, the bulldozer roaring at his heels. He didn’t trip. Had he done so, he says, he would have died.

The bulldozer also ripped into the home of the former mayor. His widow had been sleeping until shortly before. Then came an attempt to create an explosion of propane tanks. Finally, the bulldozer overheated and got stuck in the Gambles store basement. The terrorist shot himself. He was the owner of the muffler shop who thought he deserved special treatment. All of his victims played into that grudge-based narrative.

Strangely, others almost immediately cast him as a martyr, a hero, the underdog getting back at a government elite. That’s laughable on the surface. I stress that the mayor when I lived there dug trenches. Nobody was wealthy. If anybody had a Ph.D., they certainly did not announce it.

Admirers of this terrorist pointed out that he killed nobody. It was a matter of luck. Dozens could have easily died from gunfire, explosions, or — like the children in the library — crushed by bulldozer treads.

Several years ago Brower wrote a book about this. It’s called “Killdozer.” He lays out the facts. Facts don’t matter to many people. They want to believe in a little guy battling a big, bad government until he finally snapped.

Facts do matter, but so do broader truths that we agree upon, as David Brooks observed in a 2021 column. “It is a moral framework from which to see the world,” he explained.

Cooperation, not conflict, defines every successful community I have known.

Violence achieved nothing for the terrorist in Granby, nor did it achieve anything on Jan. 6 in Washington D.C. Communities large and small are built on cooperation that dwarf narrow, short-term interests. Happily, American leaders have come together in bipartisan agreement in how to resist Russian aggression in the Ukraine.

Climate change poses a broader, more difficult and dangerous challenge. From my perspective in Colorado, sometimes I can be optimistic. I see bold policies, great courage and a willingness to sacrifice for the greater good.

Other days, I see narrow me-first grievances and entitlement hold sway. I’m still mystified how people can look at the facts and reconfigure this petty terrorist into a hero.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post How can a me-first terrorist be made into a hero? appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

GOP governor candidates take aim at Polis at conspiracy-fueled Western Conservative Summit

With just days remaining before voters start casting their primary ballots, the two candidates in a head-to-head battle for the Republican nomination for Colorado governor didn’t so much as acknowledge each other in separate appearances onstage at a conservative conference in Aurora on Saturday. Instead, Greg Lopez and University of Colorado Regent-at-Large Heidi Ganahl reserved […] The post GOP governor candidates take aim at Polis at conspiracy-fueled Western Conservative Summit appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Denver and Boulder schools increase police presence following the Uvalde school shooting

During the last days of the school year, some Colorado schools are seeing an increase in security and police presence following the Uvalde school shooting in Texas on Tuesday.  Denver Public Schools will have an increase in police presence for the remainder of the school year that ends June 3. This news comes less than […] The post Denver and Boulder schools increase police presence following the Uvalde school shooting appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Ron Hanks steps up abortion attacks on Republican Senate rival Joe O’Dea

With just two weeks left before voters begin receiving their ballots, Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senate primary is heating up over the issue of abortion rights. State Rep. Ron Hanks of Penrose, a far-right election conspiracist who secured the top ballot line on the June 28 primary with the highest vote share at the GOP state […] The post Ron Hanks steps up abortion attacks on Republican Senate rival Joe O’Dea appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Granby#Ukraine#Violent Crime#Election#Big Pivots#The Sky Hi News
Colorado Newsline

Mentally ill Coloradans await care in jail for months. Could a new effort clear the backlog?

Ever since state Rep. Judy Amabile first experienced how difficult it was to find care for someone with serious mental health needs, she’s been a fierce advocate for expanding access to treatment. Amabile’s adult son began struggling with schizoaffective disorder — which can include symptoms of schizophrenia, like hallucinations and delusions, and symptoms of bipolar […] The post Mentally ill Coloradans await care in jail for months. Could a new effort clear the backlog? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Public money supports university center tied to white nationalism and election denial

The Benson Center has attracted national attention due to its association with John Eastman, the lawyer at the center of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to stage a coup after he lost the 2020 election.  But other notable aspects of the center’s story remain obscured or have so far gone unreported, including its founder’s ties […] The post Public money supports university center tied to white nationalism and election denial appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado wildfires: Updates on the 2022 season

When Colorado lawmakers and emergency officials gave an update in April ahead of the 2022 wildfire season, their assessment was grim. “We may very well be heading into the worst fire season in our state’s history,” Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Democrat from Boulder, said at a news conference at the Capitol. “I hope I […] The post Colorado wildfires: Updates on the 2022 season appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Tax relief earns bipartisan praise — but party leaders differ on 2022 session’s true savings

Gathered under a banner blaring the phrase “Moving Colorado Forward,” Gov. Jared Polis and Democrats in legislative leadership lauded what they described as groundbreaking accomplishments for Colorado families in the session that ended just before midnight on Wednesday. The bills they passed would put more money in the pockets of households and businesses, they said, […] The post Tax relief earns bipartisan praise — but party leaders differ on 2022 session’s true savings appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Climate, environmental bills survive legislative ‘gauntlet’ at session’s end

A suite of environmental bills were among the measures that won passage in the chaotic final days of Colorado’s 2022 legislative session. Democratic-backed legislation to better regulate toxic air pollution, improve Colorado’s dismal recycling rates and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from buildings all won approval from lawmakers and are headed to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk, […] The post Climate, environmental bills survive legislative ‘gauntlet’ at session’s end appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Denver council members walk out on homelessness speakers marking camping ban’s 10-year anniversary

Unhoused people and housing advocates attended Denver City Council’s public comment on Monday and pushed it over by more than an hour, with the entire Council except one member leaving while people continued to speak. The speakers were organized by Housekeys Action Network Denver to bring attention to this week’s 10-year anniversary of the passing […] The post Denver council members walk out on homelessness speakers marking camping ban’s 10-year anniversary appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Is Colorado’s housing market ready for crypto transactions?

The owners of a pair of homes listed for sale in Colorado are asking for cryptocurrency in exchange for the properties, which raises the question about whether Colorado’s housing market is ready to embrace such transactions. One of the properties is a nearly 7,000-square-foot penthouse located at 2245 Blake St. in downtown Denver that is […] The post Is Colorado’s housing market ready for crypto transactions? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

2K+
Followers
989
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy