Police: Woman intentionally dragged several blocks after being struck by vehicle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a woman is in critical condition after being intentionally struck and dragged by a vehicle driven by a female suspect.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:18 a.m., Friday, officers were called to the area of Sullivant and Brehl avenues on the report of a pedestrian injured after a hit-skip crash.

Police say it appears the suspect’s vehicle had struck and dragged the female victim for several blocks before she was found in an alley west of Union Avenue. The 53-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

After speaking to witnesses, investigators determined the crash was intentional and the female suspect was heard yelling at the victim in the parking lot of a local corner store prior to striking her with the vehicle.

Police say the suspect was driving a small gray vehicle and ask anyone with information on this crime to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

