Prince Louis Dressed Like William but Acted Like Harry on Jubilee Balcony

By Jack Royston
 4 days ago
Prince Louis wore dad Prince William's mini sailor suit to the Platinum Jubilee but his cheeky faces on the balcony were reminiscent of childhood Prince...

Hello Magazine

Prince Charles gets uncontrollable fit of laughter - and Prince William and Camilla's reaction is hilarious

The royal family united on Sunday to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the Queen's 70 years of the throne. The incredible event featured many acts, but as the final part of the pageant, which featured carnival floats, appeared in front of the royal box, Prince Charles couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably - and it was all captured on video.
Princess Anne
Prince William
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles
St Paul
Hello Magazine

The Queen receives disappointing news during Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen famously adores horse racing, but unfortunately has been given some very disappointing news about the upcoming Epsom Derby, which is set to take place on Saturday. It has been revealed that her Majesty’s only runner, Just Fine, was pulled out of racing. Just Fine had been entered to feature in the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap, staged over the full Derby course and distance of one mile and four furlongs. However, it was removed at Thursday’s 48-hour declaration stage.
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Slammed For Never Visiting Thomas Markle While He Was Dating Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has never met his father-in-law, Thomas Markle Sr. in person. And he never had the opportunity to meet the former lighting director because they had a falling out shortly before he and Meghan Markle tied the knot. Now that Thomas is in the hospital, some royal experts are urging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reach out to the 77-year-old.
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
In Style

Princess Diana's Butler Says She Never Would Have Let Prince Harry and William Grow Apart

Nobody really knows exactly where things stand with Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William (we'll probably all find out when Harry's memoir drops later this year), but a royal expert says that their mother, Princess Diana, would never have let the rift between them get as bad as the reports are saying. In a new interview, Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, explained to OK! that she would have made sure that the two remained close — and friendly.
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
StyleCaster

William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

