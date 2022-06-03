Prince Louis Dressed Like William but Acted Like Harry on Jubilee Balcony

Nobody really knows exactly where things stand with Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William (we'll probably all find out when Harry's memoir drops later this year), but a royal expert says that their mother, Princess Diana, would never have let the rift between them get as bad as the reports are saying. In a new interview, Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, explained to OK! that she would have made sure that the two remained close — and friendly.

