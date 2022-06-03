ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona police shooting: Officer killed, another hurt on reservation; suspect also dead

By Michelle Ewing, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFz8U_0fzGleOm00

WHITE MOUNTAIN APACHE RESERVATION, Ariz. — A man shot and killed one police officer and injured another Thursday evening in a shootout that also claimed his life on the White Mountain Apache Reservation in Arizona, authorities said.

Update 4:10 p.m. EDT June 3: Officials identified the officer slain Thursday evening as White Mountain Apache Police Officer Adrian Lopez Sr., 35. He had joined the department in January and is survived by his wife and child, Brian Swanty, chief deputy of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said a man identified as Kevin Dwight Nashio, 25, shot and killed Lopez after the officer pulled him over for a traffic stop in Whiteriver. Nashio stole Lopez’s police car and led officers on a 40-mile pursuit through “very rugged and rural areas” of the White Mountain Apache Reservation before he crashed into a tree, Swanty said.

During the chase and after, Swanty said officers were engaged in a “rolling gun battle” with Nashio. During the “chaotic event,” Sgt. Lonnie Thompson was injured and Nashio was shot and killed.

Authorities said Thompson remained hospitalized in Phoenix on Friday. His injuries were “not considered to be life-threatening, but they certainly can be debilitating,” Swanty said.

Officials declined to say what prompted Thursday’s traffic stop. Authorities continue to investigate.

Original report: In a Friday news release, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began shortly after 7 p.m. during a traffic stop in Whiteriver. A White Mountain Apache police officer was shot and killed during an altercation with the suspect, who fled in the officer’s vehicle, deputies said in a news release.

Officers pursued the suspect through the reservation to the Hawley Lake area, according to the release. The suspect and officers then exchanged fire, deputies said. The suspect was killed, and a wounded officer was flown to a hospital near Phoenix, the release said.

The names of the officers and suspect were not immediately available. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe said in a statement that it is “indebted to our Police Department and EMS for their prompt and courageous response, and grateful for the assistance rendered by our neighboring jurisdictions.” The tribe also offered prayers to the officers’ families and first responders.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Northern Arizona man threatened to shoot ex-wife and police: YCSO

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and law enforcement with a gun. The situation reportedly began when Kyle Bomgardner, 27, and his ex-wife had an argument over the best school for their child. During the fight, Bomgardner put a pistol...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Two women arrested after state police find nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills in SUV on I-15 in East Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Two Minnesota women and two non-U.S. citizen men were arrested on Sunday after state police pulled over an SUV on Interstate 15 in the Idaho Falls area and found nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills inside, authorities said. Cyndie Chavez, 38, and Virginia Adams, 36, are currently being held at the Bonneville County Jail on several charges after state troopers found the fentanyl along with meth, marijuana and a loaded firearm in the Hyundai Santa Fe the women were traveling in, state police said. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
AZFamily

Is $1 million enough to retire in Arizona?

AZDHS launches new formula resource page for struggling Arizona families. Investigators tell Arizona’s Family that it all started when a fight broke out between four people at the bus stop at 19th and Dunlap avenues at around 4 a.m. Temps to increase throughout the week. Updated: 15 hours ago.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Violent Crime#Cbs
AZFamily

Police officer killed during shooting in eastern Arizona

An RN crushed up oral medication and administered it straight to the patient's bloodstream, which killed the patient. New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12 News

Arizona woman sentenced for casting ballot of her dead mom

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A judge in Cochise County on Monday sentenced an Arizona woman to three years of supervised probation for illegally casting the early ballot of her deceased mother during the November 2020 general election. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnvovich said 56-year-old Krista Michelle Connor placed a...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KRMG

Arizona prisoner asks Supreme Court to delay his execution

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona prisoner made a last-minute request to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution scheduled Wednesday for his murder conviction in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl. Frank Atwood made the request Tuesday after a lower court rejected his arguments that...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Baby found amongst drug stash at Yavapai County home: YCSO

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, Ariz. - Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say they made a shocking discovery during a drug-related home raid. According to a statement released by YCSO on June 3, the incident began as a traffic stop in Dewey on June 1. During the traffic stop, officers noticed that...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KRMG

What does it take to get a gun in Oklahoma?

FOX23 went to a local gun store, Dong’s Guns and Ammo, here in Tulsa to see what it takes to get a gun in the state of Oklahoma. “I’d say 90 percent of people get an instant approval, and they take the gun and leave. The other 10 percent have to wait three business days,” said Dong’s President David Stone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTAR.com

Watermelon Fire in northern Arizona closes I-17 for several hours

PHOENIX — A wildfire in northern Arizona closed Interstate 17 in both directions for several hours Sunday, authorities said. The highway shut down north of Sedona sometime after 3 p.m., Arizona Department of Transportation officials said. The southbound lanes were closed at milepost 306, while the northbound lanes were...
SEDONA, AZ
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy