TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, The Old West End Festival kicked off its first night at the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arbetorium. “We’re excited to be back, everyone was just itching to get back to the festival. It’s the best event in the neighborhood each year, and not having it for two years we really missed it. And we’re excited to be back,” said Dan Finkle, the Public Relations Chair for the event.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO