ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Demolition Of The Bangor Auditorium Began 9 Years Ago Today

By Kid
Z107.3
Z107.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Something big happened in Bangor, on June 3rd, 2013!. Everyone in Eastern Maine of a certain age probably has at least one recollection of the Bangor Auditorium. Whether it was a high basketball tournament game, a concert, or the circus, lots of memories were made in the 50 plus years it...

z1073.com

Comments / 1

Related
Z107.3

All These Penobscot County Houses Are Under $75k, If You’re Super Handy

Let's get one thing clear right away... These houses all need work. If you think you're going to find the one house in all of Penobscot County that needs no work, you're wrong. Now, some of these places need more work than others, for sure. Some legitimately don't need that much. But, you're likely going to be putting some serious sweat equity in these places, for sure.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

2022 Maine Moose Lottery Drawing in Jackman Saturday

It's a return to the in-person moose drawing tradition. This year, the drawing will be held in Jackman. Prior to 2020, attending the annual moose lottery drawing was a tradition among hunters. For the past two years, however, that tradition has been paused due to COVID. Both the 2020 and 2021 drawings were conducted virtually via YouTube. This year will be a welcomed return to normality for the 2022 Maine Moose Lottery Drawing.
JACKMAN, ME
jioforme.com

New listing! 1647 Finntown Road, Waldoboro, Maine-$ 1,000,000

Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
WALDOBORO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Bangor, ME
Q97.9

My Cat Had a Medical Emergency and Spent The Weekend at the Emergency Vet in Portland, Maine

I adopted my cat Mando (yes, named after The Mandalorian) from the animal shelter in Skowhegan on Black Friday of 2020. Why Skowhegan? Well, the pandemic made finding available kittens somewhat difficult and I have found that adopting from central Maine is oftentimes more affordable than in other areas. And while it is tempting to pick up a “free” cat from your Facebook friend, I find that it’s far most cost-effective to adopt from a shelter.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man launches fly rod company after father passes

YARMOUTH, Maine — When we lose a parent, it’s natural to step back and take stock of our own lives. It happened to Jeff Davis at an especially emotional time: he was returning to Maine after settling his father’s estate and thinking about how much his dad loved fly fishing. What happened on that trip changed the course of Davis’s life.
YARMOUTH, ME
The Daily Yonder

Anchoring in Rural: How a Mill Community Positions Itself for the Future

Well before the height of the pandemic-driven national bath tissue shortage in the spring of 2020, St. Croix Tissue, Inc., a new, state-of-the-art tissue paper manufacturer in Baileyville, Maine, was running at peak production, producing roughly 10,000 metric tons of tissue per month. Getting the tissue to out-of-state processing facilities required monthly dispatches of some 750 tractor-trailer trucks, packed with a product to meet the surge in demand, down rural Maine roads and across the Northeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S.
BAILEYVILLE, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
wabi.tv

Bangor COVID testing site to close Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Columbia Falls weighs whether to oversee $1B flagpole park

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published April 11, 2022. Residents of the sleepy hamlet of Columbia Falls are grappling with whether they want to take on oversight of a $1 billion, 2,500-acre Flagpole of Freedom Park proposed by the family behind Wreaths Across America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Urban Construction#The Bangor Auditorium#Bangor High School
therealdeal.com

Treeless Maine island gets plenty of inquiries, no takers

A 540-square-foot home on a treeless island off the Maine coast that attracted hundreds of callers and a half-dozen showings is still out at sea more than a year after it hit the market. The property in Wohoa Bay off Addison, Maine, also known as Duck Ledges Island, was listed...
ADDISON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's first ship airlifted to river

BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
MAINE STATE
ngxchange.org

National culture wars come to Maine school districts

GRAY — About 50 people gathered in the fluorescent-lit basement of the Bible Believing Baptist Church late last month to hear a series of speakers warn about “the hyper-sexualization of school children” and “the left’s scorched-earth war against sacred sexuality.”. The chairman of the Gray...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
B98.5

A Maine Man Was Killed Over The Weekend After a Garage Roof Collapses

According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
ROCKLAND, ME
Z107.3

Steve-O Bringing Comedy Tour to Orono this Summer

Jackass star, Steve-O, is coming to Orono in August. Another night of laughs is on the calendar at the Collins Center for the Arts. Steve-O will bring his Bucket List Tour to Orono. The show is set for August, 26. Tickets are on-sale now. According to the venue, the show is for adult audiences only.
ORONO, ME
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: QAnon conspiracist Christiane Northrup jumps into GOP primaries

QAnon influencer and best selling author Christiane Northrup of Yarmouth has turned her sights to the federal and local primary and general elections this year in effort to unleash an “army of angels” to vote for political candidates who sign on to an agenda rooted in apocalyptic conspiracy theories.
wabi.tv

Body found in Kennebec River in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Fairfield man was found in the Kennebec River near the boat launch in Skowhegan. Police say they were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say it appears 52-year-old David Kufeldt...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy