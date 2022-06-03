ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

What The Hell Is A Schwarzbier?

americancraftbeer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Craft Beer’s “What the Hell” series is all about a beer’s backstory and conceived to save all of us from the embarrassment of not knowing exactly what we’ve decided to put in our mouths. So welcome to the latest in our ongoing series...

www.americancraftbeer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

A List of Colorado Ghost Towns From A to Z

You'll find over 300 ghost towns peppered across Colorado's landscape. The majority of these mostly-vacant towns rest high in the Rockies where miners built settlements in hopes to strike it rich. While others lie in the eastern plains as a stopping ground for travelers traversing the country. After the gold...
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

14 Discontinued Beers You'll Never Drink Again

Beers come and beers go, which is pretty much the case with just about any food or beverage product. What's odd is that there often seems to be no rhyme or reason behind it all, besides the mysterious market forces that determine their fate. Some beloved brews go away forever, while others far less lovable endure year after year. There's really nothing we can do apart from raising a glass (of something else) to toast these bygone beers.
DRINKS
30Seconds

Easy Copycat Taco Bell® Mexican Pizza Recipe Is Chef Approved

My friend Craig is a business teacher by occupation and an award-winning chef just for fun! He often posts photos on social media of his delicious creations. He recently posted a photo of his Mexican pizza, and I just had to ask him for the recipe. Some of his recipes are beyond my skill level, but some, like this pizza recipe, can be made by just about anyone.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Beer Cup#Beer Style#Food Drink#Beverages#American Craft Beer#German#Dunkel#Schwarzbiers#Necromancer Brewing
1470 WFNT

Live Like A Park Ranger in This Cool Michigan Outpost Treehouse Airbnb

Taking the term treehouse to a whole other level, one Airbnb in Michigan will let you live just like a park ranger lookout perch, and all. You can gaze out over a 65-acre farm and pretend you are a park ranger for a day in this super cool Airbnb located on the west side of Michigan in East Leroy. the unique treehouse cabin, that's not actually attached to a tree, but sits in a white pine forest, has all the amenities inspired by a forest ranger lookout.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

A truck for people who hate trucks

April was the cruelest month for a lot of American small businesses and tradesmen; Ford unceremoniously stopped taking orders for its Super Duty line of pickups, with no resumption planned until the 2023 model year. In F-250 and F-350 form, the Super Duty is both the country’s favorite light commercial truck and the designated villain for much of the country’s mainstream press, which never tire of clutching their pearls about just how terribly tall and wide and heavy Ford’s aluminum-bodied, blunt-faced brick is when compared to compact Toyota trucks from the '90s, Volvo sedans, strollers, and many other things that are conspicuously absent from the construction sites and rural fields typically inhabited by these gentle but intimidating 240-inch apatosauruses.
CARS
dogster.com

Take a Hiking Adventure Like a Pro

The state of the world over the past few years has coaxed more and more people into doing outdoor activities. The fresh air of a trail is a safe place where both humans and dogs can exercise and find some inner peace amongst nature’s beauty. We found three cool people who make a living having adventures with their four-legged friends.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Layered Jello Pie

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Our Layered Jello Pie is a quick and easy, no-bake dessert that simply combines 3 fruity flavors of jello with a tub of whipped topping and stacks them inside a buttery crumb crust. It takes only 20 minutes to prepare the fluffy filling and assemble each layer into your own homemade graham cracker crumb crust.
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Age Bourbon In Seconds

If you're a regular connoisseur of bourbon, you'll probably agree that like many liquors, it's better when it's aged. Unfortunately, aged bourbon is pricey when purchased in a liquor store, and many people don't have several years (or patience) to wait for the best results. According to Vine Pair, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Allrecipes.com

What Is Pour-Over Coffee?

There are more ways than ever to brew your perfect cup of joe. From popping a pod into the Keurig to steeping coarse grounds in a French press, there's a method to suit every coffee-drinkers' priorities and preferences. One brewing style that's experienced a spike in popularity during recent years is pour-over. Chances are, you've heard of pour-over coffee, but what exactly is it?
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Newcastle: creative havens, riverside bars and green valleys

I like taking a book and having a cuppa at Super Natural, a cosy veggie cafe near the station. It has comfy sofas, whimsical nature murals and a hand-drawn solar system with fairy lights on the ceiling. Food options, all meatless, range from sandwiches and jacket potatoes (I love the dal) to lasagne. I also like to wander the Quayside Market on Sundays, where food vans sell anything from Thai and Caribbean food to fudge and crepes. Under the Tyne Bridge on the Gateshead side of the river, is Träkol, a trendy nose-to-tail restaurant. Set in a rusty set of shipping containers overlooking the Tyne, its menu – called “outrageously good” by Jay Rayner – focuses on open-fire cooking and seasonal ingredients.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

A 7-Day Meal Plan of Southwestern Dinners

Stock up on sour cream, cilantro, lime, avocado and your favorite salsa— you'll be using them all week. Enjoy taquitos, creamy enchiladas, stuffed poblanos and more Southwest-inspired recipes!. 1 / 7. My brother-in-law teased that I only knew five ground beef recipes. I proved him wrong with my inventive...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy