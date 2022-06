Three days after his meme-generating appearance at Trooping the Color, Prince Louis won the public's heart again while attending Sunday's Platinum Pageant. The young prince enjoyed himself while watching the festivity alongside several members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace, before later joining Queen Elizabeth's surprise balcony appearance. The royal stayed still for his brief time on the balcony, but by then Twitter was already loving his antics during the procession of musical and dance performances.

