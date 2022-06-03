35th and Silver Spring shooting; man wounded

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person died and three others were injured, one critically, in a Jefferson County UTV crash Monday, June 6. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened in the town of Waterloo just before 5 p.m. The UTV and another vehicle collided at the intersection of State Highway 89 and Lenius Road.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO