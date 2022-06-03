Veterinarian to offer in-home services

MACOMB — If your pet is not one who enjoys car rides or going to the veterinarian's office, you can now have healthy checkups, vaccines, and, if your pet needs it, euthanasia done in the privacy and convenience of your own home.

While McClure Small Animal Housecall Service, PLLC, opened about two months ago, Dr. Jamie McClure, DVM, says she has been thinking about it for a long time.

“In the beginning I worked for a large vet who did house calls for pets and to farms. This was normal to me. I wanted to have a service for people at their home who have an anxious dog or an older pet that is not good at getting around,” McClure said.

McClure worked at All Pets in Macomb for 12 years, and then worked in Farmington for another five years. She said she decided she wanted to get back into Macomb, and didn't want to continue driving to Farmington. She has been a veterinarian for more than 20 years.

There are no set hours of operation; instead, she works by appointment and availability, which may include appointments on nights or weekends.

“One of the things I focus on is in-home euthanasia, vaccines and health things like checkups and nails. I do not take care of sick or really hurt patients because I do not have the equipment I would need at someone's house,” McClure said.

McClure's husband is a dentist in Macomb. They met at Western Illinois University and have four children. Their oldest just graduated from high school and will be attending the University of Missouri in the fall to study to be a veterinarian.

McClure's web page is https://www.mccluresmallanimalhousecall.com and contains pricing, contact, policies and other information about her business.