Want A Longer-Lasting Phone Battery? Tech Experts Say You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

Dealing with a smartphone battery that refuses to hold its charge is always a challenge. Should you buy a brand new battery? Charge it more often? Less often? Throw in the towel and buy a brand new iPhone?

The answer (for now is): none of the above. Before you take drastic measures or change the way you charge your device, there are a few settings worth exploring that may just fix your charging woes. If you want a longer-lasting phone battery, tech experts say you should turn this setting off ASAP.

Turn off Background App Refresh

There are a number of features on the iPhone that make it smarter and more useful — and Background App Refresh is one of these things, according to Kavin Patel, Founder and CEO of Convrrt. “This feature looks at the apps you use the most and when you use them the most,” Patel says. “Then, it updates those apps so that when you open one of them again, it has the most up-to-date information. For example, if you check social media at 7:30 a.m., iOS will learn that and update social apps before that time, Patel says. The problem with useful features that can do so much is that they also use up a lot of power — and Background App Refresh is no exception. The best thing you can do for your battery is turn off the feature. “Open the Settings app on your iPhone, go to General, then Background App Refresh, and then choose Background App Refresh > Off,” Patel says. “Or, turn the option off for only certain apps.”

Turn off Location Services

Location Services is another feature to keep on your radar if your concern is conserving battery. “Even when you’re not using them, some apps keep track of where you are and where you’re going,” says Matt Weidle, Business Development Manager of Buyer’s Guide. “They do this with a process called “Location Services,” which is meant to be quiet but can use up a lot of battery power.”

To change Location Services, go to Settings, tap Privacy, and then hit Location Services. “From here, you can edit each app individually or turn off location tracking for all apps at once,” Weidle says. “The less power those apps will use, the more you limit them.”

Related
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

If You Have These Models Of iPhone, iOS 16 Won't Be Supported

Apple, Inc.'s AAPL annual Worldwide Developers Conference is almost around the corner. The highlight of the software-focused event is the release of the latest versions of the company's operating system, named iOS 16 for iPhones and iPadOS 16 for iPads. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman is preparing Apple users to expect...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

