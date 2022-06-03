ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IA

Saber Boys And Girls Of Summer Savor Wins Over Seymour

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a season that is becoming the norm, the Twin Cedars Softball Squad, while being forced to go the distance Thursday still dominated a conference opponent defeating Seymour 7-0....

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Pella Baseball Splits, Softball Swept in Osky Doubleheaders

Oskaloosa found success in the Tulip City during a pair of Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheaders, as Pella split with their Highway 163 rivals on the baseball diamond, falling 4-0 and winning 11-1, while the softball team dropped both contests 7-2 and 15-0, with game two heard live on 92.1 KRLS Monday night.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Sweeps Triangular

The Twin Cedars Softball Squad swept a triangular on Saturday defeating Sigourney 11-2 and knocking off Wayne 3-2. Coach Zack Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports his team played well all day. Ali Mockenhaput pitched five strong innings against Wayne in getting a no decision. In that game against the Falcons, Wayne was leading 2-1 when Grace Bailey ended it with a two run homer. Twin Cedars heads to Davis County on Monday.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kniakrls.com

Baseball no-hitter highlights Norwalk sweeps at Newton

Highlighted by a combined no-hitter from junior Ian Fisher and sophomore CJ Davis, the Norwalk baseball and softball teams both stayed hot Monday night with Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader sweeps at Newton. The Warrior baseball team defeated the Cardinals by scores of 3-1 and 6-0, starting with a three-run rally...
NORWALK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seymour, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Softball and Baseball Teams Split Games in Tournaments

The Pleasantville softball team went 1-1 at the Bondurant Farrar tournament Saturday. The Trojans defeated Alburnett 7-3 in game one. Sydney Septer led the offense with two RBIs and Carly Cox picked up the win in the circle, throwing a complete game. The Trojans fell in game two to Greene County 12-7. Ella Clark had two hits and two RBI. Pleasantville is now 3-7 overall and will host Des Moines Christian Monday night at 7:00 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Softball Team Battles, Falls to Ranked 3A Teams in Oskaloosa

The Pella softball team drew two of the top four ranked teams in Class 3A at the Oskaloosa Invitational, falling to #2 Mount Vernon 14-7 and #4 West Burlington 3-2 on Saturday. The Dutch took a 7-6 lead into the 6th inning against the Mustangs, only to give up eight...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Soccer Team Falls in State Finals

The top-seeded Pella boys soccer team fell in the Class 2A state championship Saturday to Lewis Central 3-1, in a match heard live on 92.1 KRLS. After giving up an early goal to the Titans, Pella responded with an Isaac Semini goal to tie the match going into halftime. But from there, the Titans had complete control, scoring twice in the final 40 minutes. The loss ends a remarkable spring season for the Dutch programs — the soccer team joins the boys track and field and tennis teams as state 2nd place finishers.
PELLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Of Summer#Knia Krls Sports
kniakrls.com

Dutch Fall in State Soccer Finals

A tightly-contested first half turned into complete control for Lewis Central as the Pella boys soccer team fell in the Class 2A state finals Saturday afternoon, a match heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Titans, as they have all tournament long, started with a quick strike in the 7th minute...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Softball Splits A Pair In Murray

The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad split a pair of games in the Murray Invitational on Saturday. The Saints beat Lamoni 15-5 in game one while losing to the host Mustangs 5-4 in game two. The Saints overcame an early 4-0 deficit to win the game. Kasyn Reed led the Saints with three RBI while BrieAnna Remster got the win in the circle. In game two, Murray scored two late runs to get the win. The Saints lost despite outhitting Murray 9-5. Remster took the loss striking out ten. The Saints host Lamoni on Monday.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Sweeps Tournament

The Indianola softball team went 3-0 at a tournament in Des Moines Saturday, taking down Des Moines Lincoln 6-2, WDM Valley 5-4 in a 13 inning classic, and Boone 8-7 to end the day. The Indians scored four runs against Lincoln in the second inning off of RBI hits from...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Busy Week Coming For Knoxville Summer Teams

A busy week awaits the Knoxville boys and girls of summer along Panther Drive this week. The baseball squad will head to Des Moines to play Gilbert in Principle Park on Tuesday, then Wednesday Albia comes to town for a conference contest, followed by a Thursday night trip to Davis County in a make up from a rain out. But before that the Panthers will make a stop on their way to Davis County in Oskaloosa to resume another game that was rained out that afternoon. Friday Knoxville stays on the road to Clarke. The softball squad has nearly the same schedule except for hosting Bondurant-Farrar on Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Knoxville VFW to Host Fight Night Event

The Knoxville VFW will host Fight Night Saturday, July 2 from 4:00 pm-12:00 am at the Knoxville National Guard Armory 105 N. Lincoln Street. State VFW Commander Michael Braman spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. This is a VFW event with the post here in Knoxville. We have partnered...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Rain Delay No Problem For Knoxville Raceway

Even an hour and 40 minute rain delay could not stop the Knoxville Raceway from getting in another weekly show on Saturday as heard live on KNIA. After all the heat races were completed, a brief shower soaked the grounds and officials had to rework the track. Four A-Mains were contested with Scotty Johnson getting his third win of the season in the Pro Sprints. Terry McCarl won the 360s while Lynton Jeffrey won the scheduled 410 A-Main and Aaron Reutzel won the make-up A-Main. Next week the World of Outlaws come to town for a two night show.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Balloon Rides Available for National Balloon Classic

Balloon rides are available for purchase at the 2022 National Balloon Classic in Indianola later this summer. The theme for 2022 is “Sky’s the Limit” and will feature the balloon flight competitions, the Nite Glow shows, evening fireworks, food vendors, musical performances, and music from the KNIA Big Red Radio. The National Balloon Classic will be held July 29th through August 6th. For more information on purchasing a balloon ride, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Historical Tulip Time Recap

Pella Historical Society Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten recaps the 2022 Tulip Time festival and the impact on the non-profit organization. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Ruth L. Morgan

Services for Ruth L. Morgan, 100, of Chariton, will be held on Monday, June 13 at 10:30am at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 12 from 2:00-4:00pm at the funeral home.
CHARITON, IA
kniakrls.com

Doris Ann Rowley

Doris Ann (Stevens) Rowley, age 77, of Pella, Iowa, (formerly of Knoxville), passed away on Monday, June 6th. Doris’ wishes were to be cremated. A gathering will take place with Doris’ family present to greet friends and relatives on Friday, June 10th, at Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A private family burial will take place at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Doris’ memory to her family. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Doris’ family with arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

University Street Near Prairie and Farmer to Close Today for Two Weeks

University Street from Prairie to Farmer Streets in Pella is closed to traffic starting today while the water main is replaced. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Following this project, additional road work is expected east of Farmer Street for complete reconstruction of that segment north of Caldwell Park. Contact the Public Works Department at 628-1601 with questions.
PELLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy