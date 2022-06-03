Saber Boys And Girls Of Summer Savor Wins Over Seymour

Doris Ann (Stevens) Rowley, age 77, of Pella, Iowa, (formerly of Knoxville), passed away on Monday, June 6th. Doris’ wishes were to be cremated. A gathering will take place with Doris’ family present to greet friends and relatives on Friday, June 10th, at Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A private family burial will take place at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Doris’ memory to her family. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Doris’ family with arrangements.
Comments / 0