Saber Boys And Girls Of Summer Savor Wins Over Seymour

A busy week awaits the Knoxville boys and girls of summer along Panther Drive this week. The baseball squad will head to Des Moines to play Gilbert in Principle Park on Tuesday, then Wednesday Albia comes to town for a conference contest, followed by a Thursday night trip to Davis County in a make up from a rain out. But before that the Panthers will make a stop on their way to Davis County in Oskaloosa to resume another game that was rained out that afternoon. Friday Knoxville stays on the road to Clarke. The softball squad has nearly the same schedule except for hosting Bondurant-Farrar on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO