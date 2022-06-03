ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita beats Frisco Thursday

 4 days ago
Wichita, KS – Evan Sisk pitched the final two innings to close out a 2-1 win for Wichita over the Frisco RoughRiders Thursday to take a two...

Hutch Post

Monarchs vs Wichita Lobo's in Wichita tonight!

WICHITA, Kan.—The Hutchinson Monarchs open the 2022 season on the road tonight in Wichita vs the Wichita Lobo's at the West Urban Baseball Fields. This is a doubleheader beginning at 6pm. GameLink:. http://sunflowerleaguewtt.wttbaseball.pointstreak.com/scoreboard.html?leagueid=1889.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

18 for Buddy golf tournament is June 25

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual James “Buddy” Bryant Memorial Golf Tournament is back again this year. The benefit event in honor of former Haven High School Student James Bryant will be held Saturday, June 25, at the Crazy Horse Golf Club at the Highlands. The format will...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Wind Surge win Saturday in extra innings

Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 8-7 in eleven innings on Saturday night behind three homers and a Dennis Ortega walk-off single. Wichita scored two runs as Matt Wallner hit an RBI-single to tie the game at seven in the bottom of the tenth, and Dennis Ortega hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eleventh that allowed DeShawn Keirsey Jr. to score to win the ballgame 8-7.,
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Museum with lots going on this summer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Katie Broker with the Reno County Museum said the Museum is getting ready to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Hutchinson by looking back at another big celebration. "We have published a book, it's for the 150th," Broker said. "It is a picture book of the powwow....
RENO COUNTY, KS
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Standoff ends peacefully

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Plum is closed from 56th to 82 to deal with troubled subject. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department it is the same situation that closed the street earlier Tuesday morning. No other details are available.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Monarchs ready to open summer season

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Monarchs owner Marc Blackim is excited about the group he's bringing to the Sunflower Collegiate League this summer. "We've got players coming from all over the country," Blackim said. "Some young men are coming from some really good programs. I'm looking forward to the summer. It should be a quality team."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Woman dead, 3 children injured after Kansas crash and fire

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident on the Kansas Turnpike have identified the victim. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac SRX driven by Sacha McNack, 31, Oklahoma City, was northbound on Interstate 335 near the Emporia exit just after noon Monday. The SUV traveled onto...
EMPORIA, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutch citywide garage sale Saturday

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson says more than three dozen homes have signed up to participate in the Citywide Garage Sale scheduled for this weekend. Though the bulk of the action will occur on Saturday, some homes will start on Friday. Deal hunters can view...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
#Frisco#Roughriders
Hutch Post

Soaring competition coming to Yoder

YODER, Kan. — If you are around the Yoder area over the next 10 days, you will see a lot of activity at the Yoder Glider Port at the old naval base. The annual Kansas Soaring Association’s National Glider Competition begins Tuesday and runs through June 16. Weather...
YODER, KS
Hutch Post

Groundbreaking for new zoo expansion Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Friends of the Zoo Board of Directors will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Splash River and Nature Play Expansion on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Zoo. The Zoo is building a Nature Play expansion as a no-cost, safe and welcome...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas Court of Appeals Judge Powell to retire this month

TOPEKA — Judge Anthony Powell is preparing to retire from the Kansas Court of Appeals after nine years in the role. Powell, appointed to the state appeals court in January 2013 by then-Gov. Sam Brownback, will step away June 30, the court announced Monday. After his appointment, Powell was the first judge to continue to live and primarily work in Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Man dies after bicycle, pickup accident on Kansas road

LYON COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5p.m. Friday in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a bicycle ridden by Gregory Bachman, 61, Frisco, Colorado, was northbound on County Road F at County Road 190. The bicycle entered the intersection and struck a westbound 2011 Chevy...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Wertz named 3rd Team NJCAA All-American

Leading the nation in saves this past season, Hutchinson Community College freshman pitcher Riley Wertz was named a third-team NJCAA Division I All-American on Tuesday. Wertz played a major role in Hutchinson posting a 41-8 overall record and finishing 15th in the final NJCAA Rankings. The 41 victories were the second-most in program history. The Blue Dragons went 29-3 and finished second in the KJCCC this season and were third in the Region VI Tournament.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Security camera saw Kan. man take cash from video game

A Kansas man faces requested theft, drug, and weapon charges after he allegedly was seen on surveillance video taking money from an arcade game. On June 2, police were sent to The Alley, 115 E. Ash Street in Salina for the report of cash being stolen from a video game the day before, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Standoff north of Hutchinson ends peacefully

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long standoff has ended peacefully in a rural area north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. It started when law enforcement was summoned to an area just north of 56th Avenue on Plum for a troubled subject. “Deputies responded to the scene and made contact with a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fist Full of Dollars Contest

You found it! This is the home of EAGLE Media's "Fist Full of Dollars" contest where you could win $1,500 just for listening to either Country 102.9 FM, My 93-1 FM or KWBW 1450 AM/98.5 FM every Monday through Friday. Any one of our local Hutchinson stations will announce our daily "Fist Full of Dollars Password" multiple times each weekday between 6am and 11:59PM. When you hear it, just be sure to register it here to get in our weekly drawing for $1,500! For the best chance to win, try to listen and get the passwords for all 5 days of the week (there's a different password each day). We'll randomly pick a winner on Mondays to win a "Fist Full of Dollars!" Get complete rules below. Good luck!
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

