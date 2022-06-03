ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Emails show ugly, anti-press side of mayor and wannabe N.J. governor

By Terrence T. McDonald
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rADo7_0fzGip2a00

Jersey City Mayor Steve didn't like a news site's coverage, so he put it on his enemies list. (Edwin J. Torres for Governor’s Office)

Let’s talk about politicians who hate the press.

We hear a lot about officials “taking a page from Trump’s playbook” when they attack the media, but they’ve been doing this forever. From Thomas Jefferson instructing state attorneys general to prosecute unfriendly newspaper editors to Joe Biden calling a Fox News reporter a stupid SOB, politicians think ill of reporters who write stories they don’t like. Trump did not invent this game.

And it’s not just presidents! Most reporters I know have a story or two (or a dozen) about an official who was the subject of aggressive reporting or unflattering media coverage and thinks of the journalist behind the reporting as the enemy. Eric Adams over in New York City acts like reporters are committing treason by asking him off-topic questions at press conferences.

Which brings me to Steve Fulop, the Democratic mayor of Jersey City and a potential candidate for governor in 2025. I covered Fulop for years, so I know firsthand what happens when he and his press operation think a reporter is hurting his brand.

Aaron Morrill does, too. Morrill is a lawyer and business owner in Jersey City who publishes and edits hyperlocal site the Jersey City Times . Morrill is now on Fulop’s very long enemies list because the Jersey City Times is not friendly enough.

Morrill’s outlet was initially welcomed by the Fulop administration, whose spokeswoman told Morrill the site’s reporters “are fantastic to work with” a few months after its October 2019 launch.

But since then, Fulop has privately trashed the site as “yellow journalism,” called Morrill and the site’s associate publisher “as big hacks as they come,” and claimed the site is “a political tool to hurt me” and “not a legitimate news source.” His administration cut the site off from the city’s press advisories and stopped communicating with the Jersey City Times when it had questions for news stories.

How do I know this? Enter Jennifer Borg. Borg, an attorney whose family once owned the Bergen Record and a host of community newspapers across North Jersey, is a visiting lecturer at Yale University’s Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic. That’s where lawyers like Borg can give law students real-world legal experience.

Borg and her students filed public records requests to get emails Fulop administration officials traded with and about the Jersey City Times, and, after getting them, they alleged the emails show the city retaliated against the Jersey City Times, violating the First Amendment and the site’s rights to due process and equal access.

(Borg has also represented the New Jersey Monitor in a legal matter.)

An email from Fulop to his spokeswoman offering a statement in response to a Jersey City Times story that painted an unflattering portrait of the mayor’s handling of crime.

‘Friendly?’

Morrill has a good idea of what led to the Fulop administration’s reversal on working with his outlet: tough coverage of Fulop’s record on crime.

In May 2021, Morrill published a story detailing how Fulop’s public touting of crime being down under his watch does not match stats from his own police department, which show the opposite. Read the story . It’s tough but fair, and filled with figures from the FBI. It’s hardly a hit piece, and may be tougher on media than it is on Fulop.

The Fulop administration did not respond to questions from Morrill before he published the story and, per Morrill, blacklisted the site after it went live.

When a reporter with another outlet asked Fulop’s spokeswoman, Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, to comment on the Jersey City Times crime story, her draft response attacked the site for an “unethical misinformation campaign,” while Fulop added the site has “consistently misrepresented information.” What was wrong with the site’s coverage? They don’t say. Morrill said the Fulop administration never pointed to an error in the crime story, nor did they ask for a correction.

Borg and her team unearthed an illuminating email exchange from June 2021, when the representative for a company that eventually won a nearly $1 million contract with Jersey City told the Fulop administration a Jersey City Times reporter had reached out to him with questions about the deal. The company rep asked a city official if the reporter is “friendly.”

“We do not engage at all with the JC Times,” Wallace-Scalcione told him. “They are a completely bias (sic) blog with very little readership and not a real news outlet.”

How about that? A contractor winning nearly $1 million in taxpayer funds for a highly touted city effort, and before a company official would talk to a reporter about it, he wanted to know if the reporter is “friendly.” And the city’s response was, nope, ignore them.

I asked the Fulop administration if it wanted to comment. Wallace-Scalcione did not respond.

I spoke to Stephen Stich, another lecturer at the Yale media freedom clinic — and a local journalism fellow — who worked with Borg supervising the students.

“What’s really abnormal about this case is we found what appears to be a very clear, causal link between the Jersey City Times story and the removal of Jersey City Times from the press distribution list,” he told me. “It was clearly done because they didn’t like the viewpoint of the Jersey City Times reporting. And that’s unusual.”

For now, the Jersey City Times may be back on the city’s press distribution list (nothing like a threatening email from a smart lawyer to scare someone into doing the right thing!). As for whether the city will stop its dumb policy of ignoring questions from the site’s reporters, we’ll see.

Hopefully, wise heads will prevail at City Hall in Jersey City. Fulop can hate the Jersey City Times’ coverage and think Morrill is a biased hack who hates him, but that doesn’t change the fact that the site provides legitimate news on Fulop’s city. The First Amendment protects the press. It doesn’t protect only the press that makes Steve Fulop look good.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Emails show ugly, anti-press side of mayor and wannabe N.J. governor appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 6

Related
New Jersey Globe

Elizabeth Holtzman had a huge impact on N.J. politics. Here’s how

Elizabeth Holtzman, an 81-year-old former congresswoman from New York considering a political comeback 50 years after her first election, is eternally linked to New Jersey politics. In 1972, Holtzman, a Harvard Law School graduate and former aide to New York City Mayor John Lindsay, upset Emmanuel Celler, an 84-year-old Democrat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey Monitor

Eyes on House races as New Jersey voters head to polls

New Jersey voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to select who the candidates will be in November’s general election, with political observers focused on a handful of congressional races that could prove pivotal for Republicans hoping to regain control of Congress in 2023. One of the most closely watched contests is in the 7th […] The post Eyes on House races as New Jersey voters head to polls appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Monitor

Critics say new bill would leave Liberty State Park open to ‘privatization’

A state senator wants to create a permanent task force to recommend ways to develop Liberty State Park, reviving a years-long battle environmentalists and park supporters have fought to fend off privatization of New Jersey’s busiest public park. Sen. Brian Stack (D-Hudson) introduced a bill Monday that would allocate $250 million to a 17-member task […] The post Critics say new bill would leave Liberty State Park open to ‘privatization’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Impending departure of ‘constitutional giant’ has some wondering about future of N.J. high court

The imminent retirement of Justice Barry Albin from the New Jersey Supreme Court has some criminal justice reformers anxious about the future. Reformers say Albin, one of the court’s staunchest liberals, brought a unique perspective to the court as the only sitting justice with a background in public defense and civil rights. He will hit […] The post Impending departure of ‘constitutional giant’ has some wondering about future of N.J. high court appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
New Jersey Globe

Likely booted from Hudson line, Jimenez is defiant

Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez (D-West New York), who will likely lose the Hudson County Democratic endorsement for re-election in 2023 due to a larger game of political musical chairs, has signaled defiance while not making any firm commitments about what she plans to do. “I love the Assembly, I’ve been in...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Newspapers#New York City#Politics Local#Fox News#Democratic#The Jersey City Times
New Jersey Globe

Bergen GOP line faces a test of strength in primary election

The Republican organization line in Bergen County will face a test in Tuesday’s primary, where two slates face off in races for county executive and county commissioner. The organization candidate, Todd Caliguire, a flawed perennial candidate who served as a freeholder in the 1990s, faces Fort Lee realtor Linda Barba for the chance to take on two-term County Executive James Tedesco. Caliguire has the line. Both are running with three candidates for county commissioner.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

Former Philadelphia Congressman pleads guilty to election fraud charges

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced today that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to stuffing ballot boxes for Democrats in the 2014-18 Pennsylvania elections. The US Attorney’s office says Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Documented

Wage Theft Scheme Tied to Brooklyn Address Where 2,000 LLCs are Registered

When JLM Decorating hired Miguel Tapia to paint apartments in Manhattan and Brooklyn, they told him he would receive $800 in cash per week for his work. Instead, Tapia, who was born in the Dominican Republic, was paid about half that amount. He complained to his supervisor, Josafath Arias, who said the company will pay […] The post Wage Theft Scheme Tied to Brooklyn Address Where 2,000 LLCs are Registered appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 WOBM

Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ

There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

3 Great New Jersey Boardwalks Make Best In America List

We here in New Jersey know that we have the best boardwalks in the world, and now a recent report lets the whole world know, too. The Garden State dominates the list of the top 10 boardwalks in America. According to a very recently published report by Trending Travel, there...
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
715
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy