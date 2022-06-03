Large building fire in Denver's Ballpark District

DENVER — Firefighters are working to knock down a building fire in Denver's Ballpark District Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. at 2233 Arapahoe St. in the abandoned Tony Capra Plumbing and Heating building, according to fire officials.

Bob Kmak, a shift commander with Denver Fire Department, said crews immediately went into the building when they arrived, but after assessing the conditions, they backed out for safety. They started taking a defensive approach, attacking the fire from the outside.

Kmak said crews have been called out to the building in the past and knew that there were dangers, like holes in the floor. He did not know exactly why they had been called previously.

Kmak confirmed no one has been injured. While the building is abandoned, he said it is possible someone had been living there at some point.

The building has started to partially collapse, which is giving crews better access to the roof area that appears to be holding heat, which is what's causing difficulties in getting the fire knocked down, Kmak said.

The building directly adjacent to the abandoned building is so far safe. Xcel Energy is also responding to handle a high-power energy line in the back.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lawrence and Arapahoe streets are closed from 22nd to 23rd streets. Broadway is also shut down at Arapahoe Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

