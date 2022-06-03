ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Large building fire in Denver's Ballpark District

By The Denver7 Team
 4 days ago
DENVER — Firefighters are working to knock down a building fire in Denver's Ballpark District Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. at 2233 Arapahoe St. in the abandoned Tony Capra Plumbing and Heating building, according to fire officials.

Bob Kmak, a shift commander with Denver Fire Department, said crews immediately went into the building when they arrived, but after assessing the conditions, they backed out for safety. They started taking a defensive approach, attacking the fire from the outside.

Kmak said crews have been called out to the building in the past and knew that there were dangers, like holes in the floor. He did not know exactly why they had been called previously.

Kmak confirmed no one has been injured. While the building is abandoned, he said it is possible someone had been living there at some point.

The building has started to partially collapse, which is giving crews better access to the roof area that appears to be holding heat, which is what's causing difficulties in getting the fire knocked down, Kmak said.

The building directly adjacent to the abandoned building is so far safe. Xcel Energy is also responding to handle a high-power energy line in the back.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lawrence and Arapahoe streets are closed from 22nd to 23rd streets. Broadway is also shut down at Arapahoe Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CBS Denver

Crews Battle Abandoned Building Fire On Arapahoe Street In Denver Ballpark District

(CBS4) – Firefighters were out early Friday responding to a fire at an abandoned building in the Denver Ballpark District. (credit: CBS) The CBS4 This Morning team was outside the scene where firefighters were working to control flames at the building in the 2200 block of Arapahoe Street. This response caused road closures on both Arapahoe and Lawrence Street from 22nd Street to 23rd Street. It also closed the intersection with Arapahoe and Broadway. Those closures remained in effect at the start of the morning rush hour. As of 11 a.m., the fire was under control, but it was still unsafe for crews to...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Weekend shooting at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park skatepark continues disturbing trend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police said that an unidentified male is in a hospital recovering from surgery after being shot Saturday night at the popular skatepark in Memorial Park, just east of downtown. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the park, near the corner of Pikes Peak Avenue and Union The post Weekend shooting at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park skatepark continues disturbing trend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
