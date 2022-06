WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — A Champion man is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capital Building. Online court documents show a plea hearing has been scheduled in the United States Court For The District Of Columbia for Stephen Ayres, 39, who faces four charges for his actions during the melee that broke out when authorities say supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to stop the Senate from affirming the Electoral College vote of Joe Biden as president.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO