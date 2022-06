Tears, gratitude and camaraderie were all in abundance during the high school graduation ceremony at the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School on Sunday. The 15 students who make up the class of 2022 kicked off the ceremony by walking two-by-two into a white tent on a grassy field just beyond the basketball court on the school’s campus. The largest graduating class in the school’s 25-year history walked to the tune of Tongue Tied by GroupLove and was welcomed by a standing ovation from the crowd. The students wore halos of flowers atop their heads, along with ties, blazers and flowing dresses.

