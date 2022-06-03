ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuwait summons top U.S. diplomat over pro-LGBTQ tweets

By Chantal Da Silva
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKuwait summoned a top U.S. diplomat Thursday over tweets from the American Embassy expressing support for LGBTQ rights, the country’s foreign ministry said. In a tweet Thursday morning, the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait celebrated the start of Pride Month, sharing a message from President Joe Biden in support of LGBTQ...

Comments / 25

Paul Smith
3d ago

The embassy is to allow close diplomatic relations. Not a place to try and force offense in their faces. I'm sure that would also not appreciate many other things such as blasting concert level Rap music 24/7. No rainbow people, put your flag on your house, car or lapel. It does not represent all Americans and should not be flying at any embassy.

Reply
9
John Williams
3d ago

And the Kuwaiti government needs to grasp the fact that the American Embassy is American soil. Kuwait has absolutely no jurisdiction on American soil.

Reply(7)
4
