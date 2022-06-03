Waterville Police Department to Host Voluntary ‘Gun Giveback Day’ Next Weekend

The man who held police at bay a year ago in an Old Town Standoff is once again facing charges, this time in an Eddington altercation. Thadius Wind, 47, was arrested over the weekend after an incident in Eddington. Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department were called to 511 Riverside Drive just before 8:00 Saturday morning for a report of a family fight. A dispatcher at the Penobscot Regional Communications Center had received information that a female had allegedly been assaulted by her fiance, Thadius Wind. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Negotiation Team, Special Response Team, and Drone Team all responded to the complaint and were able to take Wind into custody as he walked into his driveway, unaware that members of law enforcement were at the scene. He was charged with domestic violence assault and transported to the Penobscot County Jail where a probation hold was issued.

EDDINGTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO