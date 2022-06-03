Four fast-food restaurants in South Mississippi get a C grade for health violations

Four restaurants in South Mississippi were cited in May for critical health violations.

During May, inspectors from Mississippi Health Department scored 326 restaurants and kitchens in South Mississippi an A for having no violations and 47 a B for correcting any violations during the inspection.

Here are the results of the restaurants that scored a C in May:

Bumpers Drive-In, 1117 East Frontage Road, Wiggins, had a scheduled inspection on May 20 and was cited for not having a certified manager, a repeat offense. Other violations were food contact surface not clean and sanitized plus improper cold holding temperatures, a repeat offense

Corrected during the inspection was food separated and protected.

The restaurant had a prior C in November 2020

Kent and Sue’s Quick Shop deli at 7126 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis, was inspected May 6 for a permit renewal. The kitchen was cited for having no certified manager, a repeat offense

Corrected during the inspection was proper date marking and disposition.

This was the first C dating back to 2017.

During a follow-up inspection on May 17 all violations were corrected and the deli was given a B.

Steak N Shake at 280 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, at Harrah’s Gulf Coast, was inspected May 31 for a permit renewal. It was cited for inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.

This was the first C since 2018.

Clark’s Subway at 11192 Lorraine Road, Gulfport, had a scheduled inspection May 31. It was given a C for not having the last inspection results posted.

Corrected during the inspection was proper cold holding temperatures.

This is the first C dating back to 2007.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection , “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.