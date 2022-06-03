This late night karaoke bar in Ocean Springs serves smoked wings, hot dogs and more

Kahuna’s in Ocean Springs is known as a neighborhood bar and grill where you can always sing karaoke.

Owners Sherrie Aiken and Theodore Garner pride themselves, also, on making sure their venue is inclusive.

“We love everyone, all are welcome here,” she said. “Kahuna’s is a people’s bar and grill.”

Kahuna’s, which is technically spelled Kahuna-OS on their sign, has been around for nine years and is getting more popular among tourists as well. And even know they are known for karaoke, pool tables and dart boards, what’s going on in the kitchen is unique and delicious.

Aiken and Garner are business and life partners. Sherrie is the outgoing one and a heck of a storyteller, too, and she also has some pretty serious kitchen skills. The menu is small, and is all about bar food, but what I sampled was exceptional. A while back Sherrie bought a custom smoker for the kitchen, and she has become quite a master at it.

The best seller by far is the smoked wings, with your choice of BBQ, garlic parm, buffalo, lemon pepper or just naked. These are some of the best wings I have had in a very long time.

The smoked buffalo wings at Kahuna’s in Ocean Springs Julian Brunt/Special to the Sun Herald

The loaded nachos are pretty sensational as well, and the portion I was served could have fed three. Nachos, fries or tater tots can be had loaded with cheese, onion, tomatoes, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream and your choice of chicken or pulled pork. I went for the pulled pork, and it was delicious and filling.

I was also delighted to see hot dogs on the menu, one of my favorite snacks but one that is hard to find. You can get a regular dog or a chili cheese dog if you are in the mood for something messy and delicious too. You can also get mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and potato salad.

Kahuna’s is a great place for a late night or early-morning snack. There are not very many places around that are open literally all night long, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sherrie told me that their hours are their special niche. The food is exceptional, if bar food is your thing, but I just can’t emphasis enough what a laid-back and friendly place this is. Get Sherrie in a story telling mood, order a dozen wings and a cold one, and you will have a ball.

If you go: Address, hours, more

Address: 415 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

Hours: Open Monday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Phone: 228-872-9610