Overturned tractor-trailer blocks roadway in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A clean-up crew is at the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in Aiken County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler overturned several hours ago at the intersection of Williston Road and Boggy Gut Road.

No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement tells NewsChannel 6 that when the truck overturned, non-hazardous material spilled.

Crews are trying to get that cleaned up and upright the rig.

Motorists will need to find an alternate route.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.