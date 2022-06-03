Overturned tractor-trailer blocks roadway in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A clean-up crew is at the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in Aiken County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler overturned several hours ago at the intersection of Williston Road and Boggy Gut Road.
No injuries were reported.
Law enforcement tells NewsChannel 6 that when the truck overturned, non-hazardous material spilled.
Crews are trying to get that cleaned up and upright the rig.
Motorists will need to find an alternate route.
