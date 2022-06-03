Security guard killed, gunman injured in shootout with police at Nashville liquor store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two officers with the Metro Nasville Police Department shot and wounded a gunman Thursday night during a shootout at a liquor store.

The shooting happened at the Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street.

MNPD said a security guard was shot and killed with his own weapon in the parking lot during a fight with the suspect.

The guard had reportedly encountered the suspect after an attempted shoplifting at the store. The suspect had left, but came back and fought with the guard.

When police arrived, a citizen was tending to the guard.

The 40-year-old suspect then went back into the liquor store with the security guard’s weapon.

Officers ran into the business, where they discovered the gunman at a cooler, MNPD said.

All three officers gave repeated commands for the suspect to drop his weapon and show them his hands.

The gunman instead fired shots at the officers, and they returned fire.

The security guard was pronounced dead on arrival at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police said.

He was identified as Robert Scott Meek, 59, of Dickson, Tenn.

MNPD said the gunman has wounds to his extremities, but is in stable condition at Vanderbilt.

The officers are on routine administrative assignment, as is MNPD policy for officers involved in a shooting incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of the District Attorney, is leading both the investigation into the fatal shooting of Meek and the investigation into the wounding of the gunman.

The MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability will, by policy, be conducting an administrative investigation.

