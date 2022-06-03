ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Security guard killed, gunman injured in shootout with police at Nashville liquor store

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAJvG_0fzGgaXz00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two officers with the Metro Nasville Police Department shot and wounded a gunman Thursday night during a shootout at a liquor store.

The shooting happened at the Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street.

MNPD said a security guard was shot and killed with his own weapon in the parking lot during a fight with the suspect.

The guard had reportedly encountered the suspect after an attempted shoplifting at the store. The suspect had left, but came back and fought with the guard.

When police arrived, a citizen was tending to the guard.

The 40-year-old suspect then went back into the liquor store with the security guard’s weapon.

Officers ran into the business, where they discovered the gunman at a cooler, MNPD said.

All three officers gave repeated commands for the suspect to drop his weapon and show them his hands.

The gunman instead fired shots at the officers, and they returned fire.

The security guard was pronounced dead on arrival at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police said.

He was identified as Robert Scott Meek, 59, of Dickson, Tenn.

MNPD said the gunman has wounds to his extremities, but is in stable condition at Vanderbilt.

The officers are on routine administrative assignment, as is MNPD policy for officers involved in a shooting incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of the District Attorney, is leading both the investigation into the fatal shooting of Meek and the investigation into the wounding of the gunman.

The MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability will, by policy, be conducting an administrative investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
Cheatham County Source

Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store

From Metro Police Department Two Nashville Police officers shot and wounded a 40-year-old gunman Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire inside Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street. Officers arrived on the scene less than three minutes after the man fought with the store’s security guard, who was fatally shot with his own pistol […] The post Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Dickson, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
markerzone.com

SPORTSNET'S SHAWN MCKENZIE JAILED FOLLOWING INCIDENT AT NASHVILLE BAR

Shawn McKenzie of Rogers' Sportsnet was jailed after an altercation at Nashville's own Kitchen & Rooftop Bar, owned by country music star Jason Aldean. The altercation, as reported by Scoop Nashville, involved an intoxicated McKenzie arguing with venue staff that saw his removal due to his 'acting rudely.' McKenzie reportedly purchased a table & did not wish to vacate, but when officers arrived he vacated the premises of his own accord. It was only when he returned to the restaurant that he resumed arguing with staff & was subsequently cuffed & booked by Nashville PD. According to authorities he was 'extremely intoxicated' & 'verbally argumentative.'
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Man shot outside Madison home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was injured when he was shot in front of a Madison home on Monday afternoon, according to police. Metro Police said a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 p.m. outside a home on Madison Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment for what police said were not serious injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Affidavit: Man empties house before allegedly setting it on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly committing arson Saturday. According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Metro Police began investigating a fire at 1318 8th St in Old Hickory that they determined to be caused by arson. As the investigation continued, witnesses told police that they...
OLD HICKORY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Police#Shooting#Liquor Store#Robert Scott#Violent Crime#Frugal Macdoogal#Mnpd#Meek
WSMV

4 arrested for robbing man servicing ATM in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said four people from Texas have been arrested for robbing an ATM technician as he worked at a bank on Thompson Lane on Monday morning. Police said the technician was servicing a Bank of America ATM at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. when two of the defendants approached him from behind and told him not to do anything and hand over the money.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mainstreetclarksville.com

Speedway clerk shot in a robbery

Clarksville Police said a clerk at the Speedway gas station, located at 2475 Tiny Town Road in Clarksville, was shot during a robbery over the weekend. The robbery took place on Saturday, June 4, around 3:30 a.m. Police spokesperson Scott Beaubien said the clerk was shot in the thigh with...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Prisoner escapes from Metro Drug Court

Metro Police received a call concerning an escaped prisoner from the Drug Court of Metropolitan Nashville & Davidson County. They received the call at 8:25 p.m. MNPD has not given anymore information at the time.
WKRN

Bedford County man behind bars

A Bedford County man has been charged with rape of a child. Country music shines on TPAC stage in ‘May We All’ …. 1 critically injured in downtown Nashville shooting.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
107K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy