The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed a man earlier suspected of having monkeypox has tested positive for the virus. DPH said last week a man who lives in metro Atlanta with a history of international travel had shown symptoms, but more testing was needed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the case. According to DPH, this is the first ever case of monkeypox in Georgia. Public health officials said they would not be surprised to see more cases here and in other states. They emphasize that the overall risk to the public is low, and that monkey pox is nothing like COVID.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO