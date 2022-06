Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday night. The incident left a 19 year old man dead and three others injured. According to a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call of shots fired shortly before 7 pm on Saturday. Three of the victims involved in the incident left by personal vehicle and went to the hospital. A fourth victim was located by deputies, behind an abandoned house, and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO