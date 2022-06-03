ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Strawberry Jam to kick-off Strawberry Festival weekend

By Katie Shatsby
 4 days ago

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Strawberry Jam will be on June 3 for the Hometown Celebration of everything strawberry.

The Strawberry Jam will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Troy.

There will be a ribbon-cutting with the mayor and the Troy Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors at 5 p.m. which will be followed by the dyeing for the fountain.

At 6 p.m., the band “ Hang Time ” will be playing on Prouty Plaza.

Shops will be open late, restaurants downtown will be open and the DORA will be in effect. A limited number of Strawberry Festival will be open as well.

Activities for kids include the Big Wheel Race and Kids Krawl. You can pre-register here .

For more information, click here . The Strawberry Festival will officially take place on Saturday and Sunday.

