Dallas, TX

Park Cities Church looking into misuse of donations

By Austin York
 4 days ago

The Park Cities Presbyterian Church Foundation says it has hired a forensic auditing firm to look at their accounts. They believe a person who held various posts at the foundation "improperly diverted" donations.

Results of the investigation will be forwarded “to appropriate law enforcement agencies, according to a spokesperson.

Congregants at the church were notified of the investigation this week, and the foundation did not name the person accused of wrongdoing or say how much money was improperly diverted.

The foundation’s finances and operations are managed separately from the Park Cities Presbyterian Church. The church on Oak Lawn is part of the evangelical Presbyterian Church in America denomination and was founded in 1991.

The foundation's 11-member board has been replaced while the church conducts its audit and investigation.

