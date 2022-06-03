ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escaped Mexican Mafia killer dies in shootout with Texas police

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

An escaped Hidalgo County killer has died after being shot in a confrontation with law enforcement Thursday night in Leon County.

Police say Gonzalo Lopez, a known member of the Mexican Mafia escaped from a Texas prison bus three weeks ago. An armed, mounted posse has been searching some very rugged country ever since.

Reports say a relative's call of concern sent police to an isolated cabin near Centerville. They found the five bodies, including four children and one adult - a Houston family who used the cabin on weekends.

The family's vehicle was gone but police in San Antonio spotted it Thursday night and pursued it to Poteet in Atascosa County. The tires were spiked and the truck crashed.

Officials say Lopez emerged from the wreckage, firing at police who killed Lopez by return fire.

When he escaped three weeks ago, he was serving prison time for a Hidalgo County murder. Under orders from his drug cartel, he was holding a man hostage. He murdered the man with a pick axe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
