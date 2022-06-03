Jayson Tatum’s Game 1 performance a great sign for Celtics

Thursday’s contest was the Warriors’ 17th of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. It was only the third time they’ve given up 120-plus points this postseason. The other two showings came when Golden State’s opponent was facing elimination.

In today’s NBA, that type of output against a top-tier defense calls for an elite shooting performance from a star player. Jaylen Brown did what he’s been doing, finishing with 24 points. Jayson Tatum, however, couldn’t have bought a bucket if Golden State was handing them out for free on Thursday. Boston’s win was shocking enough, but his lackluster shooting made it all the more surprising.

That said, Tatum did exactly what everyone has asked him to do on rough shooting nights. He facilitated and found other ways to impact the game.

“All year leading up to this, we’ve been kind of grooming and preparing Jayson for these moments where teams are going to key in on you so much that they try to take you out of the game,” Marcus Smart said. “You have to be able to make plays and affect the game in different ways. Tonight, he had 13 assists, and we preached that all year. He’s had a lot of practice at it.

“For us, it’s just to make sure he stays confident and knows that, even though they’re doing a good job on you, you’re still who you are. And that we got your back — that’s what we’re here for, to help you in times like that. To open things up for you and get going.”

Tatum’s Game 1 showing is a positive on two fronts. Although he couldn’t find his stroke, he didn’t crumble on the big stage. He still took plenty of shots, but he didn’t force the issue. Some nights, he has to do everything possible to work through the funk. Thursday wasn’t one of those nights, so Tatum took what the game gave him — and it worked.

“We’ve talked about it throughout the year, and I’ve talked with (Tatum) at length about impacting the game when he’s not having his best offensive night. Did that tonight,” Ime Udoka said. “What he did well and did early was get others involved. … And (even when) the shot’s not falling, he still attracts a good amount of attention. Made the right plays, and I love his growth and progression in those areas where he’s still guarding on the defensive end, still getting others involved.

“The way they went (with) a box-and-one on him to try to take him out made it tough at times, but that’s why we’re a team. We don’t rely on one guy, and you saw how they stepped up tonight.”

Also, Game 1 was a display of Boston’s greatest strength — its depth.

Draymond Green is probably right. The Celtics likely won’t shoot 51.2% from three again this series. That’s an absurd success rate. But as much as they can help stretch the floor, that’s far from Al Horford or Derrick White’s greatest strength. Still, they stepped up while Tatum was Golden State’s central focus.

What Draymond Green is ignoring is the fact it’s not about the individuals when it comes to Boston’s secondary scoring. It’s about how many of them can step up. White, Horford and Grant Williams have all done it. Although he hasn’t eclipsed the 20-point mark in the postseason like the others, Payton Pritchard has had some big shooting nights, too.

And it’s not like the Celtics need those guys to have big nights frequently. A few 3-pointers, a couple inside the arc and that’s enough to help Brown, Tatum and Smart. But whether it’s been against Milwaukee, Miami or now Golden State, Boston’s role players have shown they’re capable of more offensively when called upon, and they have Tatum’s trust.

“We won, right?” Tatum said. “Bad shooting night, (so) I just tried to impact the game in other ways. We’re in the championship. We’re in the Finals. All I was worried about was trying to get a win, and we did. That’s all that matters at this point. I don’t expect to shoot that bad again, but if it means we keep winning, I’ll take it.”