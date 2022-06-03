ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum’s Game 1 performance a great sign for Celtics

By Nick Friar
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ai8GX_0fzGeArd00

Thursday’s contest was the Warriors’ 17th of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. It was only the third time they’ve given up 120-plus points this postseason. The other two showings came when Golden State’s opponent was facing elimination.

In today’s NBA, that type of output against a top-tier defense calls for an elite shooting performance from a star player. Jaylen Brown did what he’s been doing, finishing with 24 points. Jayson Tatum, however, couldn’t have bought a bucket if Golden State was handing them out for free on Thursday. Boston’s win was shocking enough, but his lackluster shooting made it all the more surprising.

That said, Tatum did exactly what everyone has asked him to do on rough shooting nights. He facilitated and found other ways to impact the game.

“All year leading up to this, we’ve been kind of grooming and preparing Jayson for these moments where teams are going to key in on you so much that they try to take you out of the game,” Marcus Smart said. “You have to be able to make plays and affect the game in different ways. Tonight, he had 13 assists, and we preached that all year. He’s had a lot of practice at it.

“For us, it’s just to make sure he stays confident and knows that, even though they’re doing a good job on you, you’re still who you are. And that we got your back — that’s what we’re here for, to help you in times like that. To open things up for you and get going.”

Tatum’s Game 1 showing is a positive on two fronts. Although he couldn’t find his stroke, he didn’t crumble on the big stage. He still took plenty of shots, but he didn’t force the issue. Some nights, he has to do everything possible to work through the funk. Thursday wasn’t one of those nights, so Tatum took what the game gave him — and it worked.

“We’ve talked about it throughout the year, and I’ve talked with (Tatum) at length about impacting the game when he’s not having his best offensive night. Did that tonight,” Ime Udoka said. “What he did well and did early was get others involved. … And (even when) the shot’s not falling, he still attracts a good amount of attention. Made the right plays, and I love his growth and progression in those areas where he’s still guarding on the defensive end, still getting others involved.

“The way they went (with) a box-and-one on him to try to take him out made it tough at times, but that’s why we’re a team. We don’t rely on one guy, and you saw how they stepped up tonight.”

Also, Game 1 was a display of Boston’s greatest strength — its depth.

Draymond Green is probably right. The Celtics likely won’t shoot 51.2% from three again this series. That’s an absurd success rate. But as much as they can help stretch the floor, that’s far from Al Horford or Derrick White’s greatest strength. Still, they stepped up while Tatum was Golden State’s central focus.

What Draymond Green is ignoring is the fact it’s not about the individuals when it comes to Boston’s secondary scoring. It’s about how many of them can step up. White, Horford and Grant Williams have all done it. Although he hasn’t eclipsed the 20-point mark in the postseason like the others, Payton Pritchard has had some big shooting nights, too.

And it’s not like the Celtics need those guys to have big nights frequently. A few 3-pointers, a couple inside the arc and that’s enough to help Brown, Tatum and Smart. But whether it’s been against Milwaukee, Miami or now Golden State, Boston’s role players have shown they’re capable of more offensively when called upon, and they have Tatum’s trust.

“We won, right?” Tatum said. “Bad shooting night, (so) I just tried to impact the game in other ways. We’re in the championship. We’re in the Finals. All I was worried about was trying to get a win, and we did. That’s all that matters at this point. I don’t expect to shoot that bad again, but if it means we keep winning, I’ll take it.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fadeawayworld.net

Grant Hill Agrees With Richard Jefferson That The NBA Regular Shouldn't Be Shortened: "Instead Of Doing A Marathon In A Day We Are Going To Do It In 25 Says Because It's Too Hard?"

One of the things that has been discussed extensively during this NBA season is the possibility of shortening the regular season but cutting down on the number of NBA games. The current regular season is 82 games, and it has been so since the 1967-68 season, before which it used to be 80 games before the playoffs began.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nba Playoffs#Nbc Sports Boston
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy