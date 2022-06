MELBOURNE, Australia -- Ole, ole, ole!. From the Against All Odds t-shirts to chants of "Hellas, Hellas, Hellas", the Greek-Australian community had been out in force all week in Melbourne, but that only went up a notch -- and then some -- on Sunday, as 41,129 fans piled into Marvel Stadium to watch home favourite George Kambosos Jr. fight Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world.

