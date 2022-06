FRANKFORT – The public is invited to virtual town hall meetings to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. Anyone interested in making the foster system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings for the local area which will be held on Monday June 6. Registration is required. Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide are hosting the town halls. The meetings are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption processes.

