National Donut Day: Freebies & discounts at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more spots

Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day! Or as some places call it - National Doughnut Day!

Donut. Doughnut. Either way, it means many shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts.

is offering its customers a free donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating stores.

At, you get a free doughnut of your choice - no purchase necessary! It's in shop only at participating shops while supplies last - and limit one per person.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen purchase in store. They are also taking 50% off their Krispy Kreme hat.

One more thing from Krispy Kreme, customers will receive a coupon to come back the following Friday, June 10, and try a new mystery glaze doughnut.

is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut. The offer is good for in-shop only.

Meanwhile,is bringing back six fancies for Donut Day: Lemon Poppy, Churro, Chocolate Cookies N Cream, Chocolate Sea Salt, Blood Orange Creamsicle and Cannoli.

Here are some delicious facts to celebrate National Donut Day from the Action News Morning Team.