Jewel Burch, age 73 of Hardinsburg, died Sunday (6/5) at Baptist Health Hardin. She is survived by her husband Henry Burch of Hardinsburg; 3 children: Steve Drake of Summitt, Nina Daigle of Hudson, and Shelia Drake of Elizabethtown; 3 stepchildren: Cecil Burch of McQuady, Cynthia, Rebecca and Quida Burch of Owensboro. 1 sister: Gladys Burden of Hudson; 2 brothers: Larry Armes of Hartford, and Robert Armes of Hardinsburg; Several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday (6/8) at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM Tuesday (6/7) and after 8:30 AM Wednesday (6/8). Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Crusade for Children.

HARDINSBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO