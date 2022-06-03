ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Non-Partisan Candidate Filing Deadline Looms

 4 days ago

According to Breckinridge County Clerk Jared Butler, the...

Irvington City Council

6/6/2022—The Irvington City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance adopting the budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year at their regular meeting Monday evening. The General Fund budget is $750,974, and the Water/Sewer budget is $1,424,720. The vote was 3-1, with Councilman Charles D. Lucas voting “no”. Council members Ricky Lucas and Ronnie Robinson did not attend the meeting. The Council scheduled a budget workshop for Thursday, June 9 at 7:00pm EST.
IRVINGTON, KY
Western Ky Blood Drive 06-06-2022

Alison Mattingly with Breckinridge Health talked with Gene Webster & Meredith Dubree about the upcoming Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center Blood Drive on Wednesday (6/8) and Thursday (6/9) at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. Donors encouraged to donate blood which is used by the local hospital.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Jewel Burch

Jewel Burch, age 73 of Hardinsburg, died Sunday (6/5) at Baptist Health Hardin. She is survived by her husband Henry Burch of Hardinsburg; 3 children: Steve Drake of Summitt, Nina Daigle of Hudson, and Shelia Drake of Elizabethtown; 3 stepchildren: Cecil Burch of McQuady, Cynthia, Rebecca and Quida Burch of Owensboro. 1 sister: Gladys Burden of Hudson; 2 brothers: Larry Armes of Hartford, and Robert Armes of Hardinsburg; Several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday (6/8) at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM Tuesday (6/7) and after 8:30 AM Wednesday (6/8). Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Crusade for Children.
HARDINSBURG, KY
Anna “LaVerne” Mills

Anna “LaVerne” Mills, age 85, of Payneville, died Friday (6/3) at the Beehive in Brandenburg. She is survived by one daughter: Melody Davenport of Brandenburg; two sons: Gary Mills of Payneville, and Ron Mills of Franklin, TN; two sisters: Linda Greenwell, and Myra Faye Cummings; six brothers: Jerry Mattingly, Lynn Mattingly, Brent Mattingly, Bobby Mattingly, Wayne Mattingly, Mike Mattingly; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11AM ET Tuesday (6/7) at St. Mary Magdalen in Payneville with burial in the St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 pm ET Monday (6/6) at the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home and after 10 AM Tuesday (6/7) at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Mary Magdalen in Payneville, KY or charity of your choice.
PAYNEVILLE, KY
Local Students Make UK Dean’s List For Spring Semester

LEXINGTON (06/03/22) – Five local students have made the University of Kentucky Deans’ List for the Spring 2022 semester. Autumn Siler of Hardinsburg is majoring in Electrical Engineering; Irvington students: Cameron Howard is majoring in Music Performance, Lily Katherine Kasey is majoring in Nursing, while Megan Maverick Lambert is majoring in Writing, Rhetoric and Digital Studies. Hunter Alan Dockery of Westview is majoring in Biology. To make a Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes.
LEXINGTON, KY

