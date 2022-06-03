Non-Partisan Candidate Filing Deadline Looms

Anna “LaVerne” Mills, age 85, of Payneville, died Friday (6/3) at the Beehive in Brandenburg. She is survived by one daughter: Melody Davenport of Brandenburg; two sons: Gary Mills of Payneville, and Ron Mills of Franklin, TN; two sisters: Linda Greenwell, and Myra Faye Cummings; six brothers: Jerry Mattingly, Lynn Mattingly, Brent Mattingly, Bobby Mattingly, Wayne Mattingly, Mike Mattingly; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11AM ET Tuesday (6/7) at St. Mary Magdalen in Payneville with burial in the St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 pm ET Monday (6/6) at the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home and after 10 AM Tuesday (6/7) at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Mary Magdalen in Payneville, KY or charity of your choice.

PAYNEVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO