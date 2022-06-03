ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kris Kobach tries to emerge from the pack as race for Kansas attorney general takes shape

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNaW8_0fzGcrRw00

Cruising down Topeka Boulevard, it is clear the race for attorney general has kicked into gear.

Signs dot the landscape, showing support for one candidate or another to replace Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running for governor.

The office of the powerful Kansas Chamber, for instance, has a large sign extolling Sen. Kellie Warren, a Leawood attorney and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who has been endorsed by some of the state's most powerful groups.

Others support Anthony Mattivi, a former federal prosecutor who has touted his extensive courtroom experience as an asset in the race.

But drive around rural swaths of eastern Kansas and signs are everywhere, emblazoned with perhaps the most infamous surname in state politics: Kobach.

Despite his controversial tenure as secretary of state, as well as failed runs for governor and U.S. Senate, Kris Kobach has emerged as the frontrunner in the Republican primary, despite ample efforts to derail his progress.

Were Kobach to both win the primary and defeat Democrat Chris Mann in the general election, he would massively ramp up trends started by his predecessor, most notably an aggressive bid to challenge President Joe Biden's administration in court.

Still, while Kobach leads in early polling, experts caution that both of his opponents can gain ground if they can become more visible. And it remains to be seen what voters make of his past electoral defeats.

"Memories can fade or they don't have as a bigger impact on voters in this election, possibly," said Bob Beatty, a professor of political science at Washburn University. "So it's up to Warren and Mattivi to define themselves as an alternative to Kobach. And possibly try to define him as well."

Kris Kobach's plan centers on suing President Joe Biden, voter fraud

If elected, Kobach is already promising major changes to the attorney general's office.

The centerpiece of his platform is a civil litigation team specifically tasked with suing President Joe Biden's administration.

Kobach imagines personally handling those cases himself, along with three other handpicked lawyers he has worked with on other cases nationally. He acknowledged the new office would likely require a funding increase.

Schmidt has been no stranger to taking on the Biden administration, using the office in ways past attorneys general have not.

But much of this has involved joining multistate lawsuits led by other states.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has often been in the limelight for a series of those high-profile lawsuits, most notably a challenge seeking to overturn 2020 election results in key swing states on the basis of unsubstantiated voter fraud claims.

But that unsuccessful legal challenge has also caused problems, including a lawsuit from the state bar association for professional misconduct.

Kobach, however, said he wanted to emulate Paxton's work in the Lone Star State. And at a time when many are expecting a reflexive reaction at the ballot box to Biden's first term, he said he thought it was what voters wanted.

"The No. 1 issue is stopping President Biden in court when he violates the Constitution or statutes," Kobach told reporters after filing paperwork to run Tuesday. "So I think it will tie into that."

Warren and Mattivi have said they will stand up to Biden as well, pointing to a series of what they believe to be overreaches on everything from energy policy to immigration.

"Too much is at stake," Warren said at a debate among the three GOP candidates in Pittsburg last week. "We have seen how far, how fast, how far left the Biden administration has gone and it won't stop."

Other parts of Kobach's platform include eliminating state fees for obtaining a concealed carry permit, which totals $79.50 per license.

And he also has stated he will use authority given to the attorney general's office in 2015 to prosecute instances of voter fraud.

Kobach controversially prosecuted cases of alleged voter fraud as secretary of state, though he secured few convictions and critics argued the effort was a waste of time and resources for what often amounted to simple errors from voters.

Is Kris Kobach the frontrunner in the Kansas attorney general race? Could other candidates win?

While polling is limited, a survey released by Kobach's campaign in April shows him with 52% of the vote, well ahead of Warren, who has 12% and Mattivi with 7%.

Concern has been palpable for months that the party will be unable to coalesce around a viable alternative in order to ensure Kobach doesn't obtain the nomination.

The Kansas Chamber, among other groups, has backed Warren and explicitly taken aim at Kobach's past electoral defeats to Gov. Laura Kelly and his second-place finish to Roger Marshall in the 2020 U.S. Senate primary.

Warren has also zeroed in on her work in the Legislature, including an overhaul of the state's emergency management law passed last year that allowed citizens to challenge COVID-19 mitigation measures in court.

She also has touted bills to allow law enforcement to pursue crimes outside their jurisdiction, as well as a proposal to ban sanctuary cities in Kansas.

"I will always put issue as attorney general before ego," Warren said. "Not about getting headlines, not about getting TV coverage, but about winning on the issue."

Mattivi, meanwhile, has championed his experience as a prosecutor, arguing his experience as a trial attorney outstrips Warren and Kobach.

He has highlighted his work handling the case of a man allegedly behind the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole.

Kobach, he said, is akin to former Attorney General Phill Kline, whose scandal-plagued tenure ended with a defeat to Democrat Paul Morrison.

"We need to elect a candidate who is qualified for the job, not a politician," he said during the debate.

While Warren and Mattivi have held highly visible positions, their statewide profile remains uncertain. Beatty said it was unclear why neither of them have taken to the airwaves or ramped up efforts to improve their name recognition with primary voters.

"If you're Kris Kobach, and your polling showing you could be up by 30 to 40 points, every day (the race) doesn't really start is probably a good day for you," he said.

Democrat Chris Mann waits in the general election

Waiting in the wings in the general election is Democrat Chris Mann.

A former police officer and prosecutor who works as a private practice attorney, is considered to be a stronger candidate than the party's past nominees challenging Schmidt in 2018 and 2014.

A poll conducted by the Kobach campaign found him beating Mann in a head-to-head matchup, but the margin was ultimately within the poll's margin-of-error, a fact that raised some eyebrows.

"Republicans should go into almost any race against an unknown Democrat with about a 20-point lead," Beatty said.

When asked, Kobach said he fared better against Mann than either Mattivi or Warren. He insisted the final margin of the race would not be in the single digits.

"I think 2022 is going to be like 2010," he said. "It'll be a wave election."

Were Kobach to win the nomination, however, it would likely buoy Mann's chances of fundraising and could raise his profile.

Thus far, the Democrat has focused on more conventional law-and-order fare, including how he would serve as the state's chief law enforcement official.

"I’m going to make sure we’re not distracted by politics. I will only be working in the best interests of all Kansans," Mann told the Kansas Reflector after filing his candidate paperwork last month.

Still, Mike Kuckelman, chair of the Kansas Republican Party, cautioned about reading too much into limited polling and said the party was confident in any of the three Republicans running.

"I think that race is a race to be watched," he said. "I think there are three strong, viable candidates in the attorney general's race. From the party's standpoint, we're prepared to back whomever comes out of that race to get them elected."

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

Comments / 8

#1MS
4d ago

There's a reason why even the Republicans wouldn't back him when he ran for governor and his claim to sue Biden is a ploy to get Trump supporters to vote for him. Though, they will probably fall for it in Kansas because all they want to do is "make liberals cry" at any cost to this country. They aren't patriots, they are nationalists who vote with hate in their hearts. Hate is a very strong emotion that Republicans have learned to use to get them to vote and they accuse the rest of us of voting with our feelings. Don't vote for this grifter.

Reply(3)
8
Amy Swaney
4d ago

derlict Schmidt did such a terrible job it would hard to be any worse

Reply
9
