Flags across Massachusetts at half-staff Friday

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRucx_0fzGckW500

BOSTON, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – Flags across Massachusetts are at half-staff Friday, June 3, to honor Massachusetts Army National Guard Sergeant First Class William “Bill” Burdick. Sergeant First Class (SFC) Burdick, 37, of Fall River, passed away on Friday, May 20, at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Cassandra Burdick and the cherished son of James Burdick and Rebecca Cusick (Ryan).

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Barker ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings on June 3. SFC Burdick will be laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on this date.

