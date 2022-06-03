Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for June 3

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is June 3, the 154th day of the year — 211 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1965, Maj. Edward H. White II opened the hatch of the Gemini 4 and stepped out of the capsule, becoming the first American astronaut to walk in space.

Here & Now

• As talk of a potential school merger between Newport and Middletown heats up, the municipalities entered into a $337,380 contract with a consulting firm that will help formulate a public engagement plan.

Reporter Savana Dunning got her hands on the contract and breaks down month by month how things are expected to play out before voters potentially go to the polls and decide whether the districts should unify. Read her story here.

• Last month, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana, but it's a different story at Naval Station Newport. Find out why that's the case here.

• In his weekly Spare Change column, Jim Gillis writes if history has told us anything, not much will change in the wake of the school massacre in Texas. Read his column here.

• High school graduation season is upon us, and the local prep schools were the first to hand out diplomas during ceremonies last weekend. Check out a list of graduates, Prize Day winners and photos for St. George's and Portsmouth Abbey.

• Speaking of high school students, kudos to Rogers High School senior golfer Meghan Mureddu, who with more than 1,100 votes was named The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week.

• A flag-raising ceremony to kick off Pride Month will be held at Newport City Hall today at 5 p.m. It's part of the buildup to the 2022 Newport Pride celebration slated for June 24-26.

• Starting today, free fresh produce, courtesy of the MLK Center, will be available at the Oxbow Farms apartment complex every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more about the program here.

• The CORE Youth Theater Company will present "Willy Wonka Jr." tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. All shows are at Tiverton High School. Learn more here.

• From the inbox: The Celtics beat the Warriors 120-108 on Thursday to grab an early edge in the NBA Finals. According to a recent study, Boston ranks No. 2 on a list of best cities for basketball fans. Kingston, part of South Kingstown and home to URI, is No. 35 while Providence comes in at No. 62. Find the complete list here.

