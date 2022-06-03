ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for June 3

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15eRyz_0fzGb96M00

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is June 3, the 154th day of the year — 211 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1965, Maj. Edward H. White II opened the hatch of the Gemini 4 and stepped out of the capsule, becoming the first American astronaut to walk in space.

Here & Now

• As talk of a potential school merger between Newport and Middletown heats up, the municipalities entered into a $337,380 contract with a consulting firm that will help formulate a public engagement plan.

Reporter Savana Dunning got her hands on the contract and breaks down month by month how things are expected to play out before voters potentially go to the polls and decide whether the districts should unify. Read her story here.

• Last month, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana, but it's a different story at Naval Station Newport. Find out why that's the case here.

• In his weekly Spare Change column, Jim Gillis writes if history has told us anything, not much will change in the wake of the school massacre in Texas. Read his column here.

• High school graduation season is upon us, and the local prep schools were the first to hand out diplomas during ceremonies last weekend. Check out a list of graduates, Prize Day winners and photos for St. George's and Portsmouth Abbey.

• Speaking of high school students, kudos to Rogers High School senior golfer Meghan Mureddu, who with more than 1,100 votes was named The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week.

• A flag-raising ceremony to kick off Pride Month will be held at Newport City Hall today at 5 p.m. It's part of the buildup to the 2022 Newport Pride celebration slated for June 24-26.

• Starting today, free fresh produce, courtesy of the MLK Center, will be available at the Oxbow Farms apartment complex every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more about the program here.

• The CORE Youth Theater Company will present "Willy Wonka Jr." tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. All shows are at Tiverton High School. Learn more here.

• From the inbox: The Celtics beat the Warriors 120-108 on Thursday to grab an early edge in the NBA Finals. According to a recent study, Boston ranks No. 2 on a list of best cities for basketball fans. Kingston, part of South Kingstown and home to URI, is No. 35 while Providence comes in at No. 62. Find the complete list here.

Rise & Shine! is powered by Daily News subscribers, who make this newsletter possible. If you appreciate what you're reading, help support it by becoming a digital subscriber. We have a great deal going on — 10 bucks for one year!

Born today

Rafael Nadal (athlete), 36

Al Horford (athlete), 36

Anderson Cooper (TV journalist), 55

Jill Biden (First Lady), 71

Weather report

Low tides: 4:40 a.m., 4:24 p.m.

High tides: 11:19 a.m., 11:24 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:11 a.m. Sunset: 8:15 p.m.

Water temperature: 61.1 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Tiverton

Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m.

Local obituaries

Andrew J. McCarthy Jr.

Today is …

World Bicycle Day

World Cider day

National Donut Day

Blast from the Past

Got a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line? Don't be a stranger. Send an email to sbarrett@newportri.com.

Comments / 0

Related
johnstonsunrise.net

Rhode Island State Trooper struck on I- 95 in Warwick

At 1:09 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, a Rhode Island State Trooper was injured when his cruiser was rear-ended along Interstate 95 in Warwick. State Troopers from the Lincoln Woods and Wickford Barracks, as well as members of the Warwick Fire Department, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, at Route 37, in the city of Warwick.
WARWICK, RI
newportthisweek.com

39th Annual Black Ships Festival

BRISTOL, RI — June10th-12th, 2022 — The Japan-America Society and Black Ships Festival of Rhode Island will host the 39th Annual Black Ships Festival on Friday, June 10th through the 12th. The Festival Opening Ceremonies begins the weekend’s festivities at Rockwell Park in Bristol, at 10:00am. The colorful ceremony commemorates Rhode Island’s native son, Commodore Mathew C. Perry, and the signing of the Treaty of Kanagawa, which opened trade between Japan and the United States. Dignitaries will give speeches, with colors presented by the Bristol Police Department.
BRISTOL, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newport County, RI
City
Kingston, RI
City
Middletown, RI
Newport County, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Texas State
City
South Kingstown, RI
City
Tiverton, RI
State
Rhode Island State
newheadlines.art

Fishing Report Charlestown Breachway Rhode Island

Fishing Report Charlestown Breachway Rhode Island. Charlestown breachway state beach ﻿ ri state parks. & sunday in rhode island but we do have availability in city island at 8 am. These fish are resident fish that spend the winter offshore in deep water, returning inshore from spring to late...
HOBBIES
Westerly Sun

Charlestown's Meghan Jeffrey receives a gift from Make-A-Wish

Charlestown resident and wish recipient Meghan Jeffrey, 18, was a featured guest at the Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island's 10th annual Evening of Wishes, held at WaterFire Arts Center in Providence recently. The event raised over $390,000 to support the granting of life-changing wishes for Rhode Island children with critical illnesses.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Al Horford
Person
Rafael Nadal
rimonthly.com

The Great Race Puts Rocky Point State Park Back on the Radar

The Great Race brings excitement back to Rocky Point State Park after being closed for nearly twenty years, choosing the historic Warwick landmark as the starting location for 2022. The park is no stranger to adversity, after recovering from a hotel fire in 1883 and The Great Hurricane of 1938. In the ’90s, the park was closed due to financial struggles, breaking the hearts of locals (Fun fact: You can ride the famous Corkscrew ride at its new home of Wild Waves Theme and Water Park across the country in Washington). Fortunately, after reopening in 2014, its comeback is about to begin with the kickoff of the 2022 Great Race.
WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this June

WHAT: Show Dad just how much you appreciate him (and his corny jokes) as you cruise by the Providence Riverwalk, Waterplace Park and Providence Harbor. The fifty-minute cruise tour will be narrated, and you can choose to BYOB in a personal cooler or get a drink from the Providence River Boat Co. store before climbing aboard. Cruises depart hourly between noon –7 p.m. Adults $26; children seventeen and younger $21. Where: 101 Dyer St., Providence. more info: 580-2628, providenceriverboat.com.
ABC6.com

Rhode Island health officials investigating partly treated wastewater discharge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced on Sunday their investigating the discharge of partly treated wastewater from the Woonsocket treatment plant. DEM is advising residents to refrain from recreational water activities including swimming, wading, canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and fishing. The affected area starts...
ecori.org

Debate Over Free Passes Highlights Unique Funding for Narragansett Town Beach

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — How much does it cost a town to run a beach?. Last month the issue got attention when members of the Town Council debated whether to award free season passes (but not free parking) to members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe. Council members voted to approve the passes by a vote of 3-2, but Parks and Recreation director Michelle Kershaw expressed concern over the solvency of the beach’s enterprise fund.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily News#American#Rogers High School
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island health officials advise residents to avoid contact with Blackstone River

(WJAR) — The state Department of Environmental Management put out an advisory on Sunday about discharge of partly treated wastewater from the treatment plant in Woonsocket. Residents along the Blackstone River, from Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket to the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket, are advised to stay clear of the water for the time being.
fallriverreporter.com

Atlantis Charter School in Fall River celebrates top 10 students

Atlantis Charter School in Fall River has announced the school’s top 10 senior students. Madison Stevens, valedictorian, is the daughter of Jamie and Holly Stevens of Fall River. She will attend Roger Williams University as a forensic science major with a concentration in biology. Madison received the RWU Presidential Scholarship, St. Anne’s Credit Union Scholarship, Fall River Scholarship Foundation Scholarship, and Alltrust Credit Union Scholarship. She was a member of the varsity volleyball and track and field teams, mock trial club, and National Honor Society. She worked a part-time job, volunteered at a local soup kitchen, and was involved with rowing and competitive gymnastics. In the future, Madison would like to pursue a career in the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

New dog park opens in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Raymond F. Jones Memorial Dog Park officially opened its gates Sunday morning in Tiverton. The park is one acre and located across the street from the town library, it opened at 10 a.m. According to a press release, the park was almost entirely built...
fallriverreporter.com

Schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts receive threats from same suspect

A list of schools in southern New England were the victim of threats. According to Providence Public Schools, several schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts received threatening phone calls from the same person on Friday morning. Officials stated that it is believed that the threats were not credible, but felt it was important to keep families informed during this tense time.
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

922
Followers
935
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy