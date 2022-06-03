ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Former Mercer County Drug Task Force official sentenced after prostitution sting

By Michael Reiner
 4 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The former chief of the Mercer County Drug Task Force was sentenced to jail for charges related to prostitution.

William Brown, 58, of Greenville, was charged in November 2021 after investigators said he answered an online advertisement looking for sex.

Brown was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail, with credit for the one day he already served in jail. He was also ordered to be on probation for two years, according to court records.

The sentence also includes a fine and mental health treatment.

Undercover agents with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and East Palestine police arrested Brown.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office called the crimes “disturbing” and “disgusting.”

In addition to his previous role as the chief of the task force, Brown was also the West Salem Township Fire Chief.

Brown is scheduled to report to the Columbiana County Jail on July 15.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
