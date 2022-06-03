ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee's Gruszeczka saves best vault of the season for state meet, earning the 10th spot

By Mindy Carls
Star-Courier
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0qmS_0fzGZkTc00

Kewanee’s Xander Gruszeczka finished 10th in the pole vault at the IHSA Class 2A state meet last weekend at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.

He cleared 13 feet, 9-1/4 inches, his best vault of the season.

Gruszeczka just missed a medal, which only the top nine receive. He started the finals with a pass at the starting height, 11-11 3/4.

The Boilermaker missed his first two tries at 12-5 1/2 before clearing the bar. He vaulted over 12-11 1/2 on his first attempt.

He soared over 13-5 1/4 and 13-9 1/4 on his second try. The senior’s day ended with three misses at 14-1/4.

Three of the top 10 vaulters were from Henry County. Cooper Schaad finished in a tie for third at 14-9 and Malakai Schaad finished tied for ninth at 13-9 1/4, the same height as Gruszeczka but with fewer misses. Both Schaads are from Geneseo.

Gruszeczka reached the finals with a 10th-place finish in prelims on Friday, May 27. Because of ties, 13 boys moved on.

Friday’s best effort for the Boilermaker was 12-9 1/2.

This was Gruszeczka’s second state meet. He competed as a junior in 2021 and came in 18th at 12-11 1/2.

Earlier in the 2022 season, the Boilermaker won the Three Rivers Conference championship at 13-0 on Thursday, May 12, in Orion. Gruszeczka also won the sectional championship on Wednesday, May 18, in Geneseo. He cleared 13-4.

Gruszeczka will continue his career in pole vault at Western Illinois University, Macomb.

Comments / 0

POLITICS
