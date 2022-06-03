A new group to help Times Square emerge from COVID-19 pandemic
By Ralph Ortega
cityandstateny.com
3 days ago
Times Square in the heart of midtown Manhattan, known as “the crossroads of the world,” was also the intersection of some of the biggest challenges New York CIty faced during the coronavirus pandemic. Broadway theaters were shuttered, tourists left and the local economy shut down. Unhoused people were moved by the...
The best way for an LGBTQ New Yorker to get involved in politics with the community? Joining a political club. And that’s now been true for five decades. The Gay & Lesbian Independent Democrats, or GLID, was founded in 1972 as the city’s first gay political club, at a moment when the LGBTQ community was finding its political voice. GLID has faded away, but other LGBTQ political clubs have grown around the city and are thriving. Now, efforts to secure – and maintain – rights for the LGBTQ community, and especially transgender people, have taken on a new urgency in the year 2022, amid a rash of homophobic political rhetoric and an uptick in anti-LGBTQ legislation getting taken up across the country.
One evening, about a month later, I met C. in Midtown at a residential four-floor walk-up built in 1910. There was a free-standing A.T.M. out front and a banner for a members-only cannabis club. The building itself is home to two cannabis businesses — the club on the ground floor, run by a legacy operator who has been selling cannabis illegally for 15 years, and a “grow house” upstairs. The grow house is where C. gets their cannabis. “My main goal is to have nothing but the New York product,” he said; he wants to support the local industry, from seed to smoke, with cultivators, pickers and rollers from the city, in part because he doesn’t think that users elsewhere around the country appreciate the history of black-market grows in New York. The Sour Diesel strain, for example, is thought to have originated in New York. When it reached Miami, when C. was a teenager, it was the only kind of cannabis he smoked. “I have huge respect for New York growers and huge respect for the game out here. And it’s really an honor to be a part of all this.” Though he wasn’t sure how many places like the Midtown grow house existed in the city, he guessed the number could be in the hundreds. “Just in Chinatown alone, that’s where most of the country gets the old-school Bubba,” he said. “The black market and the underground stretches beyond anybody’s imagination.”
The City of New York has paid a non-profit housing provider more than $1 million in 2022 after it sued the company last year and vowed to cut ties with it and its embattled CEO Jack Brown. The New York Post is reporting the city had promised to stop funding...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams this week appointed a violence intervention specialist to head up his gun violence task force, in part an effort to curb an expected spike in gun violence during the summer months. Nationwide, cities typically see an increase in shootings between May and September. New...
Don’t expect a fantastical castle or FutureWorld theme park for the new Walt Disney Company headquarters for New York. Don’t even expect a ‘reimagineered’ industrial loft building, like the ones it replaces on Hudson Street and Varick Street. In fact, the recently topped off structure, labeled...
That was the reaction of a woman sitting in her car, in traffic, near a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital when she saw cops racing toward the building Wednesday afternoon. Such is life in America today. A devastatingly somber look at our 21st Century society. Another sick, twisted human being armed with...
The West Residence Club is a transformative, move-in-ready luxury condominium located at 547 West 47th Street on Eleventh Avenue, between 47th and 48th streets. Situated in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, the building is just blocks from Hudson Yards and offers easy access to the Hudson River waterfront, Midtown West and the Theater District.
Before too long, New Yorkers and the millions of tourists who visit the city every year may have a new way to test their luck — and part with their money — amid the bright lights and skyscrapers of Midtown Manhattan: hands of blackjack or spins of the roulette wheel inside a new casino with all the trappings of Las Vegas, down to the incessant ringing and fluorescent flashing of a sea of slot machines.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With the Atlantic hurricane season already under way, New York City Emergency Management wants to help residents prepare in the event of a major storm. As part of that preparation, the city has relaunched its “Know Your Zone” hurricane awareness campaign to encourage New Yorkers to learn whether they live in one of the city’s six hurricane evacuation zones.
Gun violence continues to persist in New York City. NYC Mexican eatery adds a different twist to a classic …. Hundreds participate in Tunnel to Towers Climb at …. $2 million gold tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church. Firecrackers cause panic at Bronx mall. ‘Wear Orange Weekend’ honors gun violence victims,...
Another day, another unfortunate closing that will forever change the city's cultural landscape. This time around, it's the iconic Unoppressive Non-Imperialist Bargain Books—which has been operating at 34 Carmine Street in Greenwich Village for over 30 years—that will be shuttering by the end of June due to (you guessed it) a rent hike, Patch first reported.
Bill de Blasio, Yuh-Line Niou, Carlina Rivera, Jo Anne Simon, Mondaire Jones, Daniel S Goldman, Elizabeth Holtzman, Maud Maron. *Reposted from Gotham Gazette. Written by Rachel Cohen.*. More than a dozen New York City Democrats are vying to represent the newly redrawn 10th congressional district, which will span much of...
For every "Best Of" list, there has to be the opposite and a "Worst Of" list. Every year there are rankings and ratings put out about all the amazing best places to live in New York. But what about the bottom of the list? What about the place that gets...
Jersey City’s West Side Has Become Popular With Former Residents of the Five Boroughs. Evidenced at Upscale, Amenitized Rental Communities Like 3 Acres. JERSEY CITY, NJ – It’s no secret rising New York City rents are putting young professionals in a financial bind and housing decisions up in the air when lease terms near their end. Lease concessions and reduced rents at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made luxury apartments affordable for the many young singles and couples who opted to remain in New York City amidst its mass shutdowns. As the Manhattan rental market has roared back to life, rents have increased by hundreds of dollars and concessions have been scaled back, pricing many out of their current living situation.
One of the latest upcoming NYC restaurants to expand across the Hudson is Naya, which is expected to open an outlet in Paramus. Founded in 2010, the chain already operates ten locations with at least three more scheduled. It’s known for Middle Eastern food that’s “cooked from scratch with quality...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Saturday her connection to her “indigenous heritage” was awakened while protesting the Dakota Access pipeline with Native American tribes at Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Responding to a comment on Instagram, Ocasio-Cortez said she wanted to connect more with the ancestral roots of the Taíno,...
Comments / 0