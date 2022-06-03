On Air Today: Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Misty Naholnik’s house on North Miami Boulevard in Durham doesn’t have just one bullet hole. “You hear this tink or a pop and you don’t know where it came from. Then later realize it’s a bullet hole,” she said. It...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Four citizens have been recognized by police for their life-saving efforts following a deadly shooting at Chili’s in Rocky Mount on May 6. Police said Natasha Berry, 38, was fatally shot and a Chili’s employee suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting at the restaurant located at 862 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Tuesday, June 7th. She discussed the town’s Gun Violence Proclamation, Bike & Pedestrian facilities, and budget work. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington and Graham Police departments have arrested several suspects in a weekend shooting that left one person critically injured. According to a news release, on Saturday at 1 a.m. Burlington police officers were called to Club Mamba which is located in the 2300 bl0ock of Corporation Parkway.
Dash camera video shows a fatal shooting that erupted in Siler City during an N.C. Highway Patrol traffic stop last month. The Highway Patrol released the video Tuesday. Trooper Rodney Cook shot and killed Mark Anthony Diaz May 30 during a traffic stop in Siler City, N.C. Dash-cam video shows...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A lyft driver is being accused of touching a child during a ride, according to deputies. Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they got a report from Orange County 911 about a car traveling to the area. Orange County communications gave deputies the phone number of a Lyft passenger and began texting them. The passenger said a lyft driver was asking personal questions and touching the leg of an 11-year-old child in the car.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Greensboro officer is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to a deadly shooting in November. Officer Matthew Edward Hamilton was indicted Monday by a grand jury in Guilford County after jurors heard a report from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. He has since been fired, Greensboro police […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver trying to speed away from a deputy crashed into two other vehicles before being arrested and charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. On May 14, deputies came across a green BMW X5 SUV that had no license plate […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five guns were seized, including one ghost gun from juveniles, according to deputies. The Forsyth County Sheriff's office tweeted that their Juvenile Intervention & Investigation Team is working hard. Deputies said they arrested 5 people, including two juveniles Saturday, with a total of nine charges against the suspects.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina community came together to remember a man who helped many. Jennifer Ball’s life changed in March. Early one morning, State Highway Patrol and police officers came to her door. They told her her father, Alvin “Tinker” Lloyd, was involved in a crash on N.C. 54 in Graham and died. Ball was still grieving her mother’s death two years prior.
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Quick thinking from a passenger in a Lyft led deputies to arrest a man on assault and indecent liberties charges. At 8:14 p.m. Thursday, someone in a Lyft called 911. Orange County Communications initially answered the call. Deputies described it as an “open line,” suggesting that the caller wasn’t speaking into […]
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington officers are investigating a reported shooting on Maple Avenue Tuesday afternoon. At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at Huffs, the convenience store at the Shell gas station at 2562 Maple Avenue. A detective on scene tells FOX8 that one person, a 28-year-old man, was shot and taken to […]
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were arrested on Sunday after two of them resisted arrest and assaulted officers, according to a Graham Police Department news release. On Sunday, at 2:36 a.m., Graham officers stopped a 2006 Hyundai with five people inside in the 500 block of South Main Street for a registration violation. The […]
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Tuesday, June 7th. She discussed development planning goals, Schools, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Raleigh on Sunday morning. The wreck happened on Capital Boulevard near the Durant Road intersection sometime before 5 a.m. Police said the crash involved one vehicle and one person died. WRAL News is working to learn more about the...
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina trooper knelt in prayer in March during a traffic stop with a man who was battling cancer and has since passed, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release. In March, Trooper Doty stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation in Rowan County. While speaking […]
Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) reported its third positive rabies test of 2022. A release from OCAS Tuesday said a sheep in Hillsborough tested positive for the infection. The sheep had died over the weekend and was submitted for rabies testing from the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health....
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An aggravated assault has left two people injured and one in “critical condition,” according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 12:48 a.m. on Sunday morning, police came to a local hospital after getting reports about two gunshot victims checking in. The victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle […]
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—Durham police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle. The hit-and-run happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. and Academy Road. Police said the 60-year-old victim was driving a motorcycle when he was hit by a dark colored vehicle; the victim has life-threatening...
