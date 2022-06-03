On Air Today: Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A lyft driver is being accused of touching a child during a ride, according to deputies. Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they got a report from Orange County 911 about a car traveling to the area. Orange County communications gave deputies the phone number of a Lyft passenger and began texting them. The passenger said a lyft driver was asking personal questions and touching the leg of an 11-year-old child in the car.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO