Orange County, NC

On Air Today: Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood

By Aaron Keck
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood joins Aaron...

Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lyft driver accused of touching child during ride in Alamance Co., deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A lyft driver is being accused of touching a child during a ride, according to deputies. Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they got a report from Orange County 911 about a car traveling to the area. Orange County communications gave deputies the phone number of a Lyft passenger and began texting them. The passenger said a lyft driver was asking personal questions and touching the leg of an 11-year-old child in the car.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. community remembers beloved biker with memorial ride

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina community came together to remember a man who helped many. Jennifer Ball’s life changed in March. Early one morning, State Highway Patrol and police officers came to her door. They told her her father, Alvin “Tinker” Lloyd, was involved in a crash on N.C. 54 in Graham and died. Ball was still grieving her mother’s death two years prior.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

1 killed in crash in Raleigh along Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Raleigh on Sunday morning. The wreck happened on Capital Boulevard near the Durant Road intersection sometime before 5 a.m. Police said the crash involved one vehicle and one person died. WRAL News is working to learn more about the...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Reports Third Rabies Case of 2022

Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) reported its third positive rabies test of 2022. A release from OCAS Tuesday said a sheep in Hillsborough tested positive for the infection. The sheep had died over the weekend and was submitted for rabies testing from the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health....
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 injured, 1 in ‘critical condition’ in NC shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An aggravated assault has left two people injured and one in “critical condition,” according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 12:48 a.m. on Sunday morning, police came to a local hospital after getting reports about two gunshot victims checking in. The victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man seriously injured in Durham hit-and-run, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—Durham police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle. The hit-and-run happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. and Academy Road. Police said the 60-year-old victim was driving a motorcycle when he was hit by a dark colored vehicle; the victim has life-threatening...
DURHAM, NC

