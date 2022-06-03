ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

‘Real’ Top Gun says persistence, tenacity needed to achieve elite ranking

By Paul Hammel
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5dbM_0fzGZcPo00

Central City native Loren Lippincott was a real Top Gun, for nearly two years, while serving as a fighter pilot in Germany. (Courtesy of Loren Lippincott)

LINCOLN  — Loren Lippincott was helping his father clear some land with a bulldozer out in the Sandhills when suddenly, a F-4 Phantom jet roared overhead.

They waved to get the pilot’s attention, and the pilot, likely based out of Lincoln, obliged, cutting a tight turn and performing an aerial roll overhead, before blasting off over the horizon.

“He was so low we could see his helmet,” Lippincott said. “I said, ‘That is what I want to do.’”

The native of a Central City farm realized his dream and then some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24metc_0fzGZcPo00

Loren Lippincott (Courtesy of Michael Dwyer Photography)

Lippincott joined the Air Force after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He passed the rigorous exams and training required of a fighter pilot and became a Top Gun —  a real Top Gun for his squadron out of Germany, with the call name, “Lips.”

“I will never forget the feeling I had when strapping into the single seat F-16 for my first solo flight in a $20 million jet,” Lippincott said. “I thought, ‘The government of the U.S.A. is trusting me with this jet. Do it right.’”

Movie done well

Now 67, “Lips” recently saw the new movie, “Top Gun: Maverick.” He said it was well done, depicting many of the sensational training maneuvers required of fighter pilots as they work to achieve the highest scores, and Top Gun status, in skills such as dogfighting and bombing accuracy.

But Hollywood strayed from real life, Lippincott said, in depicting rivalries, clashes of ego and fights between the elite fighter pilots —  conflicts that took a larger role in the original Top Gun film in 1986.

“There is no combative camaraderie, there is harmony in camaraderie,” he said. “You are fighting together as brothers.”

“It’s one for all and all for one,” said Lippincott, who has returned to the family farm north of Central City after retiring as a pilot for Delta Airlines.

Dogfights now long range

He added that while the close-contact dogfights depicted in “Top Gun: Maverick” do happen, much aerial combat these days is done at long range, up to 30 miles away, with radar-guided missiles.

How do you become a real Top Gun?

It takes perseverance, tenacity, discipline and some restraint, he said.

“Do not give up … do not listen to naysayers. Go after it,” he said.

For Lippincott, it started with his parents, Dick and Rosalie Lippincott, who decided later in life to learn how to fly.

He was 9 years old when his dad, who hadn’t yet earned his pilot’s license, took him on a “taxi” ride around the Central City airport.

Dad taught him

Eventually, Lippincott’s father was teaching his son how to fly a Cessna 182 the family purchased along with the local doctor.

The family regularly took trips to area air shows. An airstrip was established on an alfalfa field at the home place. By age 14, he was skydiving out of the Cessna with an older brother, Randy, who went on to become a Green Beret, as well as a skydiving instructor.

At UNL, Lippincott studied broadcasting and worked his way through college by working at Lincoln radio and TV stations. He also worked for then-Secretary of State Allen Beermann and hawked snacks during NU football games.

He didn’t think he could qualify as a pilot, believing that you needed to be a math “genius.”

‘Grueling’ training

But Lippincott eventually learned that wasn’t quite the case, and by 1980, he took the pilot’s test amid a push by the Air Force for more pilots. He said he passed, in part, because he already knew how to fly..

To become a military pilot, you must be an officer and must pass 50 weeks of training that Lippincott described as “grueling” and “drinking from a fire hose.” Only 39 pilots in his class of 63 graduated.

After an hour of dogfighting, your flight suit is sweaty and stinky, and you are physically tired

– Loren Lippincott, a former Top Gun

After qualifying over four months on a T-6 Texas training plane, he said he advanced to a two-seater supersonic jet, a T-38.

After training, he became an instructor pilot at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma before joining a fighter pilot squadron at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He underwent a year of training, on T-38s and F-16s, to learn basic bombing and fighter maneuvers, before joining his squadron.

‘Slinging’ a nuke

Lippincott said you learn how to hook up with a refueling tanker at 25,000 feet, drop bombs at various steep and shallow angles, and fire the 20 millimeter guns on an F-16, which spit out 100 rounds a second.

There’s a lot of extra training, he said, on how to drop and activate atomic bombs. One maneuver involves “slinging” an atomic bomb three to four miles away when it’s released, Lippincott said, to give your jet more distance to escape the blast zone.

Another skill was dealing with the extreme gravity forces in a supersonic jet fighter. So-called G-forces can reach 9Gs in a jet, compared to 3G or 4G on a roller-coaster ride, Lippincott said, which makes your head and helmet feel like they weigh 135 pounds instead of 15.

“After an hour of dogfighting, your flight suit is sweaty and stinky, and you are physically tired,” he said. The new Top Gun movie depicts pilots grunting and groaning, Lippincott said, to increase their blood pressure.

Keep from passing out

“It keeps you from passing out. Obviously important,” he said.

Fighter pilots, as the movie showed, also wear “G-suits” which, when inflated, compress the legs and lower torso to keep blood from pooling there. That diverts the blood flow to the head, torso and eyes, to avoid unconsciousness or losing your vision, Lippincott said.

For 20 months, he was the “Top Gun” of his 24-plane fighter jet unit at Ramstein, meaning he was the best in dogfighting and in accuracy of test bomb runs.

He left the Air Force in 1990 as a captain, seizing an opportunity for better pay and family life as a pilot for Delta, based out of Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta.

Lippincott returned to the family farm after retiring from Delta two years ago, and is now a candidate for State Legislature.

Running for Legislature

He advanced from the May primary and will face Michael Reimers of Central City in the November election to replace State Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, who was term-limited.

Just as in becoming an elite fighter pilot, there’s a lot to learn as a politician, he said.

The Nebraska tax system, Lippincott said, “ makes the wiring diagram of an F-16 look easy.”

Overall, he said he misses flying the fast jets. He expects the new Top Gun movie to inspire others, as he was inspired, to pursue a career as a military pilot.

What’s his advice for aspiring Top Guns?

“Just keep your nose to the grindstone and work to be your best, and you will be your best,” Lippincott said.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post ‘Real’ Top Gun says persistence, tenacity needed to achieve elite ranking appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Kathleen Kauth, owner of mediation firm and a mask opponent, named to Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Kathleen Kauth, a Millard-area small business owner with a background in gerontology issues, was named Tuesday to fill the vacancy in the Nebraska Legislature left by the April death of State Sen. Rich Pahls. Kauth described herself as strongly pro-life and supportive of gun rights. She has spoken out publicly in the past […] The post Kathleen Kauth, owner of mediation firm and a mask opponent, named to Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

New grant program aims to help small-town locker plants survive and expand

LEIGH, Nebraska — Kevin Good saw the dark clouds coming, but he said he was “too stubborn” to take cover inside the small butcher shop he and his son had recently purchased north of town. “I kept thinking, ‘It’s not going to hit us, it’s not going to hit us, it’s not going to hit […] The post New grant program aims to help small-town locker plants survive and expand appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LEIGH, NE
Nebraska Examiner

‘Conversation’ on climate change coming to Lied Center on June 15

LINCOLN — Martha Shulski is mighty busy these days. Shulski, the state climatologist since 2016, has seen a big increase in requests for talks on climate change since Nebraska was hit by a devastating “bomb cyclone” wave of flooding in the spring of 2019. “That seemed to spark more interest,” she said. “It was a […] The post ‘Conversation’ on climate change coming to Lied Center on June 15 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Small-town chief said he was buying ammo, but audit finds he used $15,000 for personal items

LINCOLN — The police chief in Oakland told officials there he was using gift cards to buy ammunition. But an audit by the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office revealed that Oakland Police Chief Terry Poland had used nearly $15,000 in funds of the northeast Nebraska farm town to purchase a long list of personal items, from […] The post Small-town chief said he was buying ammo, but audit finds he used $15,000 for personal items appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Central City, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Atlanta, NE
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Oklahoma State
Nebraska Examiner

EPA violation filed over slow response to mitigate damage to Sandhills stream

LINCOLN — A federal environmental agency has cited a Sandhills rancher for failing to mitigate and halt damage created when the rancher drained a temporary lake into the Snake River without permission. A deluge of approximately 1.6 million tons of sand and sediment washed into the spring-fed creek after Dick Minor of Gordon dug a […] The post EPA violation filed over slow response to mitigate damage to Sandhills stream appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Health-care providers seek solutions for increase in workplace violence

LINCOLN — Profanities aimed at nurses. Taser needed in the emergency room. Physical assault of front-desk personnel.  Nebraska health care officials said Friday they’re seeing a significant uptick in violence aimed at medical professionals. And after deadly incidents at hospitals in Tulsa and Dayton this week, they’re seeing more nurses and health care workers considering […] The post Health-care providers seek solutions for increase in workplace violence appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
TULSA, OK
Nebraska Examiner

McCarthy raises funds for Smith, Flood in Nebraska’s U.S. House races

LINCOLN — The Republican vying to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker spent the end of this week in Nebraska, raising funds for two House candidates running in districts where the GOP holds significant advantages in voter registrations. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy raised money Thursday for U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, who represents the […] The post McCarthy raises funds for Smith, Flood in Nebraska’s U.S. House races appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha hits new strides in construction activity

OMAHA — The signs are plentiful: newly framed houses around town, freshly bulldozed land, tower cranes dotting the skyline. Now a recently released report reinforces that construction activity in Nebraska’s largest city has reached new heights in several ways. According to the City of Omaha’s latest annual “Building and Development Summary,” the total estimated value […] The post Omaha hits new strides in construction activity appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Friesen
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska government building to be renamed for Chief Standing Bear

LINCOLN — A tired, 1960s-era government office building is about to be revamped and renamed in recognition of a Nebraska icon whose place in history also has seen a revival of sorts. Come July, the Executive Building just west of the State Capitol will be officially dedicated as the Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building. […] The post Nebraska government building to be renamed for Chief Standing Bear appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Timing and abortion decision could influence June 28 House race between Flood, Pansing Brooks

PLATTSMOUTH, Nebraska — A third of Nebraska gets no summer break from voting this year. The state set a June 28 special election to fill the 1st Congressional District’s open House seat. Nebraska must select someone to finish the last six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term. He resigned in March after a federal […] The post Timing and abortion decision could influence June 28 House race between Flood, Pansing Brooks appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Senate passes bill naming Benson post office after Nebraska WWII hero

OMAHA — Nearly 80 years after Charles Jackson French saved 15 fellow sailors’ lives, the U.S. Senate voted Thursday to put his name on a local post office. President Joe Biden has 10 days to sign the bill. Japanese forces had just attacked the USS Gregory on Sept. 5, 1942. The ship was sinking, and […] The post Senate passes bill naming Benson post office after Nebraska WWII hero appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s lone astronaut lands on familiar turf

Clayton Anderson is energized when he chats it up with visitors at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum — and they suddenly realize they’re talking to the real-life space hero showcased in an exhibit. “When it dawns on them, and their faces change, it’s incredible,” said Anderson, who is resettling in his hometown of […] The post Nebraska’s lone astronaut lands on familiar turf appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Football Games#Sandhills#The Air Force
Nebraska Examiner

Senator, former lawmaker say some voter ID petition circulators claim to be state employees

LINCOLN — Some petition circulators seeking signatures for a voter ID initiative are falsely claiming they are state employees, a current and a former state senator said Tuesday.  Impersonating someone else to gain something of value — in this case, payment for collecting a petition signature — is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six […] The post Senator, former lawmaker say some voter ID petition circulators claim to be state employees appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

State audit finds millions in dollars of mistaken payments by Douglas County treasurer

Editor’s note: This report was updated at midday Tuesday to include additional comment from the county treasurer and others. Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing said Tuesday that he will be meeting later in the day with school districts and other taxing entities in the county to begin sorting out how to reconcile decades of mistaken […] The post State audit finds millions in dollars of mistaken payments by Douglas County treasurer appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Amid criticism, Nebraska Environmental Trust moves to clarify grant eligibility rules

LINCOLN — Amid criticism that too many grant applications were being deemed “ineligible,” the Nebraska Environmental Trust Board moved Thursday to review its eligibility requirements. State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, in a recent op-ed in the Lincoln Journal Star, questioned the Trust Board for declaring that 34 of the 118 grants submitted to it […] The post Amid criticism, Nebraska Environmental Trust moves to clarify grant eligibility rules appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Still among the lucky ones, even after catching COVID

LINCOLN — For months on end, I have been among the lucky ones. Never got COVID.  I followed the advice of the health experts and the governor and kept my distance, sang “Happy Birthday” twice while washing my hands, limited my travel and wore a mask when out to shop or reporting at the Capitol.  […] The post Still among the lucky ones, even after catching COVID appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Nebraska Examiner

Reporter at Ukrainian front says it’s hard to see what could stop the fighting

LINCOLN — After arriving in Ukraine to cover the war for National Public Radio, Nickolai Hammar said, he had a decision to make. Was he going to dash for a bomb shelter every time he heard a shell explode or every time his cell phone lit up with an air raid warning? Or was he […] The post Reporter at Ukrainian front says it’s hard to see what could stop the fighting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Medical marijuana backers file a legal challenge in petition process

LINCOLN — Supporters of medical marijuana in Nebraska have launched a legal challenge to the state’s requirement that 5% of registered voters in at least 38 counties sign a petition to get the measure before voters on the ballot. On Monday, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana joined the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska in filing […] The post Medical marijuana backers file a legal challenge in petition process appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraskans help Ukrainian refugees find safety, comfort in Warsaw hotel

In the hallway of a Best Western hotel in Warsaw, a nurse from Nebraska reached out to a refugee fleeing the war in Ukraine. “How can I help you?” asked Kathleen Nene Nolan, using her “best friend,” the Google Translate app on her cell phone, to transform her request into Russian.  The 32-year-old woman, a […] The post Nebraskans help Ukrainian refugees find safety, comfort in Warsaw hotel appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
495
Followers
461
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy