The Morning News: Legion Road, “Don’t Say Gay,” UNC Baseball

With Carolina blue sky above, downtown Chapel Hill was filled with many colors on Saturday afternoon for the local Pride Promenade. With hundreds of people wearing and waving various combinations of colors to represent factions of the LGBTQ+ community, participants gathered in the Peace and Justice Plaza before marching down Franklin Street. Organizers and attendees found many ways to celebrate Pride and have a party: hula-hooping, bubble-blowing, dancing, putting on temporary tattoos and comparing their outfits or costumes.
Vance Honeycutt is one reason college baseball can be so special. If Honeycutt, the Diamond Heels’ super freshman, played basketball the way he plays baseball, he’d be one and done for sure. But baseball has a rule that if a high school player accepts a college scholarship, he cannot enter the MLB Draft until after his junior season.
Several downed trees in the same stretch of a popular Chapel Hill trail are causing some hikers or walkers to slow down. Not far from the Community Center Park, multiple trees recently fell on Battle Branch Trail — specifically, the lower trail with a bridge. The impact and weight...
The Diamond Heels are moving on to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament, and they did it the hard way. After falling into the loser’s bracket with a loss to VCU Saturday night, Carolina won its third game in two days, and second over the Rams, Monday night to advance through to the next round. It’s the first time the Tar Heels have advanced to the Super Regionals out of the loser’s bracket since the tournament format was introduced in 1999.
The Diamond Heels aren’t dead yet. Carolina won its second game of a Sunday doubleheader against VCU at Boshamer Stadium, staving off elimination for a second time and forcing a seventh game of the regional Monday evening in a 19-8 rout. The 19 runs are tied for Carolina’s most ever in a regional game.
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill's Brighton McConnell on Tuesday, June 7th. She discussed development planning goals, Schools, and more.
Chatham Park’s developers are in talks with Chatham County Schools to create a space where all county children, regardless of disabilities, can participate in physical and recreational activities. Preston Development has approached CCS administrative staff a with sketches for proposed soccer fields and a Miracle League field — a...
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver visited with 97.9 The Hill's Brighton McConnell on Tuesday, June 7th. She discussed the town's Gun Violence Proclamation, Bike & Pedestrian facilities, and budget work.
Mary Tiger from OWASA and Chris Liloia from the North Carolina Botanical Garden spoke with 97.9 The Hill's Brighton McConnell on Tuesday, June 7th. They discussed water conservation and irrigation systems.
Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) reported its third positive rabies test of 2022. A release from OCAS Tuesday said a sheep in Hillsborough tested positive for the infection. The sheep had died over the weekend and was submitted for rabies testing from the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health....
