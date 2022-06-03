The Morning News: Legion Road, “Don’t Say Gay,” UNC Baseball

The Diamond Heels are moving on to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament, and they did it the hard way. After falling into the loser’s bracket with a loss to VCU Saturday night, Carolina won its third game in two days, and second over the Rams, Monday night to advance through to the next round. It’s the first time the Tar Heels have advanced to the Super Regionals out of the loser’s bracket since the tournament format was introduced in 1999.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO