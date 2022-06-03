ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Gun Violence Awareness Day: Here's a glimpse of recent gun-related crimes

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
Today is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The idea came from Chicago teenagers who wanted to call attention to gun violence after their 15-year-old friend was killed by a stray bullet in 2013.

People are encouraged to wear orange today, the color hunters wear to protect themselves from being shot. In a news release, Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton encouraged participation.

“Gun violence is tragically familiar. At this very moment, we are reeling from horrific events in New York and Texas, even as we grapple with gun incidents in our own city,” Hamilton said.

Community members will honor gun violence victims by raising orange lanterns at Switchyard Park, 1601 S. Rogers St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Herald-Times is embarking on an effort to keep Bloomington residents informed of crimes involving guns that occur in their community. The project begins here, with a glimpse into gun-related 911 calls Bloomington Police Department officers responded to over five days, from early Saturday, May 28, through noon on Thursday, June 2.

H-T reporters will keep the list updated at HeraldTimesOnline.com.

May 28, 1:58 a.m.

A 55-year-old man was killed after being shot in the head. Responding officers found the victim dead in the living room of a house on the city's north side. Initial reports indicate the man and a woman had been arguing, the incident became physical and a handgun discharged during a struggle. No charges have been filed.

May 28, 2:37 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman reported a man she knows entered her southwest side apartment, strangled and shoved her, then held a handgun to her head and threatened to kill her. She called 911 and the man fled. Police noted an indentation in her temple from the gun and reported a preschool-aged child was present. A warrant was issued for the suspect's arrest.

May 28, 5:57 p.m.

A man reported someone used a hidden key to enter his southside residence to steal several firearms.

May 29, 3:06 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman told police she suspects a man she knows stole her loaded firearm from her apartment.

May 30, 1:07 a.m.

An employee of Steve's Place Pool and Pub on West Third Street reported a man driving a sport-utility vehicle backed into a sign and then fired a gun into the air. While police were at the scene, the vehicle drove by the business and an officer followed the car west on Third Street. The officer witnessed a man in the car firing a handgun seven times out the passenger window. The officer turned on the patrol car lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle northbound on I-69 and then onto the Ind. 45/46 Bypass. The officer performed a traffic maneuver that spun the suspect's car, making it come to a stop at the Walnut Street intersection. A 27-year-old Bloomington man was charged with criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license. A 19-year-old Spencer woman driving the SUV was charged with resisting law enforcement.

May 30, 1:14 a.m.

A 25-year-old woman reported a woman she knows pointed a firearm at her and threatened her with bodily harm.

May 30, 5:54 p.m.

A 29-year-old woman reported a man she knows hit her in the face several times, causing cuts and a bloody nose. She also said a dog bit her during the altercation, and the man then retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and pointed it at her. A warrant was issued for the suspect's arrest.

May 30, 8:18 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at RCA Community Park. No injuries were reported. Several empty shell casings were found at the scene.

May 31, 11:51 p.m.

Police responded to a southwest side apartment complex where a 43-year-old woman reported a man she knows pushed her down several times and pointed a loaded handgun at her. A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic battery and pointing a firearm at a person.

Contact reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com, 812-331-4362 or 812-318-5967.

David Schleibaum
4d ago

The prosecutors office is directly responsible for addressing criminal behavior in our safe and civil community. By refusing to hold the hardened criminal element responsible for this increase in violent crime behavior in our criminal justice system. Our local law enforcement officials are doing their work and arresting the criminal activity. This means that at least 30% of our public safety budget is being spent on the same group of criminals who are destroying property and threatening peoples safety and abusing our places of worship. The solution to this problem is enforcing our existing three strike rule that is not being followed. Our wonderful local liberal government has been doing this for over a decade now. And they are being well paid with taxpayers money regardless of allowing this criminal behavior to occur.

