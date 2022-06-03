ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Being a Marching Mustang gives graduating Edgewood high school student a sense of identity

By Christine Stephenson, The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
A lot of high school groups, from sports teams to clubs, will describe themselves as a family. It’s a little cliché, but sometimes there’s just no other way to describe it.

For Edgewood High School senior Levia Hunter, the Marching Mustangs band has been her family for the past four years. When she racks her brain for her favorite high school memories, almost all of them are from band.

Hunter is one of 187 students graduating from Edgewood High School this weekend. Commencement will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in the high school gym.

Leading up to the last day she may ever see her best friends in a school setting, Hunter doesn’t know how she’ll be able to leave the people she’s befriended over countless hours of practices and performances.

“It honestly doesn’t feel real yet,” she said.

High school can feel like a bubble. For some, it’s restraining. For Hunter, though, it’s a source of comfort. She knows she’ll make memories with new friends at college and beyond but she doesn’t know what her life will look like.

Hunter fell in love with marching band when she joined in junior high and has participated every year since. The COVID-19 pandemic put much of her junior season on pause, as she watched the seniors miss their final show. She hoped it wouldn’t happen to her.

“It’s been really hard, just not knowing what was going to happen,” she said.

In past years, she played the clarinet. Her senior year, she was the woodwind horn sergeant, acting as a leader of all the woodwind players.

Every year, the band participates in Bands of America, where bands from across the country compete at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Edgewood band doesn’t usually win anything, Hunter said. The competition is treated as a practice opportunity with no plan of winning.

This school year, the band performed a piece called “Out of the Woods” at the competition. The band performed on a Friday and were already home by Saturday, assuming they hadn’t won anything and wouldn’t return.

Hunter remembers watching the awards ceremony live video that Saturday in the high school auditorium when Edgewood’s name was called. They had won.

She looked over at her friend, Alex Carpenter, who helped her lead the band, and wrapped him in a hug.

“The auditorium just went crazy,” she said. “I’ll never forget everyone’s faces in that moment.”

While marching band has given Hunter the most memories, she’s always busy doing something. She’s shown horses and ponies in 4-H every summer for the past 10 years, does color guard for Edgewood in the winter and spends the rest of her time at her part-time job at IGA.

“I’m a workaholic,” she said. “I’m just constantly going.”

After she graduates, Hunter plans to study business and accounting at Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington. She’ll keep her job at IGA, but otherwise, she doesn’t know how she’ll fill her time or make friends like she did in high school. But she knows she’ll always have her marching band family to fall back on.

“I hope that, in the future, I can get close to people like that again,” she said, “but I’m pretty sure that the people I’ve made such close connections to already, that we’ll be friends forever.”

Contact Christine Stephenson at cstephenson@heraldt.com.

#Marching Band#College#Highschool#Edgewood High School#Marching Mustangs
