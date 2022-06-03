Notebook: Gahanna Lincoln Lions softball team expects to return strong nucleus

Among the things Matt Bailey noticed while watching his two daughters play for the Gahanna Lincoln softball team a year ago was that there seemed to be speed throughout the lineup.

Bailey, who played baseball for the Lions before graduating in 1997 and previously coached travel softball, got a chance to test that belief after he became the program's coach in January.

Gahanna stole 59 bases a year ago while going 13-11 and reaching a Division I district semifinal in the 20th and final season under former coach Jim Campolo, but the Lions stole 207 this spring as a more successful season ensued.

With a 1-0 loss to Lancaster on May 25 in a regional semifinal at Centerburg, Gahanna finished 28-3 overall. That included going 10-0 to win the OCC-Ohio Division and beating sixth-seeded Olentangy Liberty 6-0 on May 21 in a district final as the No. 4 seed.

“With this type of a team, I thought we had a lot of speed and I’ve always been a baserunning coach,” Bailey said. “I’ve always paid close attention to baserunning. I know we’re going to get thrown out and you never want to be happy with the base you’re on. We’re always looking at an opportunity to get to the next base.”

Bailey’s junior daughter, shortstop Kirnan Bailey, set a program record with 57 steals while making first-team all-league and all-district and second-team all-state. She hit .551 with 43 runs scored.

Junior pitcher Ella Esterby, who was first-team all-league and all-district, hit .523 with three home runs and 38 RBI and went 22-2 with 188 strikeouts.

Junior catcher Nicole Waters was second-team all-league and all-district and batted .458 with eight home runs and 30 RBI.

“(We hit) the ball really well and our defense is non-stop unbelievable,” Kirnan Bailey said. “I’ve always been taught from a young age from my dad to be aggressive, so we’re always just looking for the next base. Not being happy with the one I’m on is how I roll.”

Junior outfielder Sarah Carr, who hit .511 with 36 RBI, was second-team all-league and honorable mention all-district. Senior Lilly Campbell (1B) was second-team all-league, senior Lindsey Linker (OF) was special mention all-league and freshman Gabby Esterby (OF) was honorable mention.

Another key senior was Juju Morris, who threw out a runner at the plate from center field in the third inning of the regional semifinal.

Junior Allie Kovacevh (SS), sophomores Mattie Bailey (3B) and Lola Campbell (1B/P) and freshman Grace Miller (OF/P) also were key contributors.

“I told the girls we’d have to win multiple ways and maybe the luck just wasn’t on our side this time (in the regional semifinal),” coach Bailey said. “To come to the final 16 in Division I, we’ve got a great core coming back.”

•Senior setter and hitter Gabe Lowden was among the New Albany boys volleyball team’s leaders as the Eagles went 18-7 overall and 12-2 in the OCC-Ohio and earned the fifth seed in the Division I East Region tournament.

Lowden had 118 kills, a program-record 507 assists, 155 digs, 71 aces and 28 blocks. He was named first-team all-league and is the team’s first first-team all-region honoree.

Sophomore outside hitter Andrew Rakocy led the Eagles in kills with 219 and had 30 aces, 221 digs and 36 blocks. Three other single-season records were set by junior middle blocker Will Morris with 48 blocks and freshman libero Adam Borer-Sutton, who amassed 310 digs and 370 receptions.

“We had another record-breaking year,” coach Jessica Florea said. “It’s fun to see the guys catch their stride and take in how to be a winning team. We’re physically tough, but are still learning how to carry that toughness over to the mental aspect of the game. With most of the varsity roster returning for next season, we plan to focus on working out those differences and look forward to continuing our upward momentum.”

New Albany lost to 10th-seeded Dublin Coffman 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 in the second round of the tournament May 21 at Mount Vernon. The Eagles are 37-11 overall and 24-4 in league play over the past two seasons.

Rakocy was named first-team all-league and honorable mention all-region. Borer-Sutton was second-team all-league, senior middle blocker Om Patel (53 kills, 33 aces, 36 blocks) was special mention all-league and junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Alex Noreikis (156 kills, 102 digs, 26 aces) was honorable mention all-league.

—Dave Purpura

•With three of its top players out for the season, the Gahanna baseball team had more of a youthful look than it expected this spring.

The Lions were seeded 23rd for the Division I district tournament but pulled a second-round upset, beating 16th-seeded Teays Valley 9-2 on May 18. In a district semifinal May 24, Gahanna lost 9-4 to fifth-seeded Olentangy Liberty to finish 11-14.

“Having three guys out of the lineup who were key players, we had sophomores who had to step up and they competed and battled,” coach Mike Shade said. “Hopefully they’ll learn from it and be better for next year.”

Shade, who earned the 500th victory of his 30-year career when the Lions won 7-1 on April 29 at Pickerington North, must replace a 12-player senior class.

Two of those seniors were college recruits Maddox Burnworth (Denison) and John Nhem (Cuyahoga Community College), but each missed the season because of injury.

Also committing to play collegiately from the 2022 class were second baseman Braden Reed (Cuyahoga Community College) and utility player Hunter Westby (Hocking).

Garrett Helsel (P, second-team all-league), Brady Broshar (C, special mention all-league) and Braden Reed (2B, honorable mention all-league) were other key seniors.

Also missing most of the season was junior Chase Clemons, who was expected to bat leadoff and play in left field.

In addition to Clemons, the Lions should return a pair of first-team all-league selections in junior Adam Buerger (SS) and sophomore Logan Brockman (INF). Others expected back include sophomore catcher Benny Hoerig, junior pitchers Colton Chrysler and Sam Roehrenbeck and sophomore pitchers Benny Hoerig, Landon Ringhiser, Carson Samuels and Charlie Whitacre.

—Jarrod Ulrey

•Columbus Academy boys lacrosse coach Derek Lichtfuss hopes his program is ready to take the next step.

Competing in their first Division II, Region 7 final, the second-seeded Vikings lost 14-4 at top-seeded DeSales on May 27.

“We never made it to a regional final, so just to get to this point is great, but we don’t like runner-up trophies,” Lichtfuss said. “I’m sure the underclassmen are going to be ready to go and try to chase this thing next year again.”

Academy finished 17-3, with the other losses coming against DeSales (12-8 on May 5) and Cincinnati Mariemont (13-10 on April 23).

Senior attacker Zach White led with 54 goals and 76 assists. White, who will play at the University of Utah, was Player of the Year in the region for the second consecutive season.

Senior midfielder Henry Rubey had 52 goals and seven assists and was first-team all-region, while junior attacker Miles Friedman had 36 goals and 25 assists and was honorable mention all-region.

Senior midfielder Drake Bellisari had 24 goals and three assists and was first-team all-region, and senior attacker Davey Agrawal had 29 goals and seven assists.

In goal, junior Parker Knapp had 139 saves and was second-team all-region, and senior Kyle Bernstorf had 43 saves.

Senior Charlie Stoner (defender/midfielder) was first-team all-region, senior Jake Carlin (faceoff specialist/midfielder) and sophomore Noah Houston (midfielder) were second-team all-region and sophomore Tommy Jauchius (defender/midfielder) was honorable mention all-region.

“I can’t thank the seniors enough,” Lichtfuss said. “I know everyone sees the stats from Zach White, but this is the biggest class we’ve ever graduated for the lacrosse team. They’ve created a special program here and that’s something the guys look up to.”

—Frank DiRenna

•In her first season, coach Victoria Foreman guided the Academy girls lacrosse team to the brink of the Division II state tournament.

The second-seeded Vikings reached the Region 7 final, losing 15-12 to top-seeded Watterson on May 27 to finish 15-4.

“Coming into the program, I didn’t know what I was really walking into,” said Foreman, a 2007 Academy graduate who played lacrosse. “But it’s an extremely special group of seniors and every single person on that team is extremely athletic, so it’s all about believing in them.”

Senior midfielder Evie Gee had 89 goals and 11 assists and was first-team all-state and all-region.

Senior defenders Emma Yakam and Sophie Spolter also were first-team all-state and all-region. Spolter, a first-year player, and Gee were named region Players of the Year at their position.

Senior midfielder Avery Mitchell had 65 goals and 15 assists and was first-team all-region and second-team all-state, and freshman midfielder Katie Jauchius was second-team all-region.

Senior attacker Sophia MacDonald had 16 goals and 25 assists, junior attacker Sofia Slootsky had 30 goals and nine assists and junior attacker Megan Klingerman had 27 goals and 11 assists.

Freshman goalie Hannah Simpson finished with 145 saves.

Another highlight was sweeping DeSales, beating the Stallions 9-8 in overtime April 29 and 11-7 on May 19 in the first round of the postseason.

—Frank DiRenna

ACADEMY BOYS LACROSSE

•Record: 17-3 overall

•Seniors lost: Davey Agrawal, Drake Bellisari, Kyle Bernstorf, Jack Carlin, Jake Carlin, Kyle Carlin, Allen Koganov, Gyvnn Mendenhall, Henry Rubey, Charlie Stoner and Zach White

•Key returnees: Miles Friedman, Noah Houston, Tommy Jauchius, Parker Knapp, Nick Tiberi and Ryne Whitt

•Postseason: Def. Kettering Alter 22-0; def. Granville 11-9; def. Olentangy Berlin 10-9; lost to DeSales 14-4 in Division II, Region 7 final

ACADEMY GIRLS LACROSSE

•Record: 15-4 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Columbus Academy (4-0), Bexley (3-1), Columbus School for Girls (2-2), Wellington (1-3), Buckeye Valley (0-4)

•Seniors lost: Evie Gee, Claudia Klingbeil, Sophia MacDonald, Avery Mitchell, Charlotte Rose, Sophie Spolter, Diana Ulbrich, Carolyn Vaziri and Emma Yakam

•Key returnees: Katie Jauchius, Megan Klingerman, Hannah Simpson and Sofia Slootsky

•Postseason: Def. DeSales 11-7; def. Hartley 18-9; def. Granville 15-11; lost to Watterson 15-12 in Division II, Region 7 final

GAHANNA BASEBALL

•Record: 11-14 overall

•OCC-Ohio standings: Grove City (12-3), New Albany (12-3), Pickerington North (9-6), Gahanna (6-9), Westerville Central (6-9), Westland (0-15)

•Seniors lost: Julian Alanis, Noah Amos, Brady Broshar, Maddox Burnworth, Garrett Helsel, Nick Hoerig, Grady Hudson, John Nhem, Brenden Phillips, Braden Reed, Devon Swensen and Hunter Westby

•Key returnees: Logan Brockman, Adam Buerger, Colton Chrysler, Chase Clemons, Landon Ringhiser, Carson Samuels and Charlie Whitacre

•Postseason: Def. Teays Valley 9-2; lost to Olentangy Liberty 9-4 in Division I district semifinal

GAHANNA SOFTBALL

•Record: 28-3 overall

•OCC-Ohio standings: Gahanna (10-0), Westerville Central (8-2), Grove City (5-5), New Albany (4-6), Pickerington North (3-7), Westland (0-10)

•Seniors lost: Lexi Berry, Regan Browne, Lilly Campbell, Lindsey Linker and Juju Morris

•Key returnees: Kirnan Bailey, Mattie Bailey, Sarah Carr, Ella Esterby, Gabby Esterby, Allie Kovacevich and Nicole Waters

•Postseason: Def. Pickerington Central 7-3; def. Upper Arlington 1-0; def. Liberty 6-0; lost to Lancaster 1-0 in Division I regional semifinal

NEW ALBANY BOYS VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 18-7 overall

•OCC-Ohio standings: Pickerington Central (14-0), New Albany (12-2), Gahanna (10-4), Pickerington North (7-7), Delaware (5-9), Westerville Central (4-10), Reynoldsburg and Westerville South (both 2-12)

•Seniors lost: Kevin Ayensu, Preston Kim, Gabe Lowden, Seth Miller, Alex Mitelman, Om Patel and Jack Poulos

•Key returnees: Adam Borer-Sutton, Will Morris, Alex Noreikis and Andrew Rakocy

•Postseason: Lost to Dublin Coffman 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 in second round of Division I East Region tournament