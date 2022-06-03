ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what Boone County, Columbia law enforcement reported on the Vehicle Stops Report

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Law enforcement agencies throughout the state every year gather data on the nature of vehicle stops.

This includes demographic data, such as race. This can reveal to the agencies and the community if there is one group with disparate representation in the stops.

The statewide report was released last week. A separate document breaks down what law enforcement agencies reported to the state.

The Tribune reviewed the available data from the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff's Department and University of Missouri Police Department. Disparity rate data was available through Columbia and Boone County, but not the university.

Previously : Disparity rate improved in 2020, but Black motorists in Columbia still more likely to get stopped by police

Columbia Police Department

Black motorists remain at least three times as likely as white motorists to be stopped. Disparity rates are based on comparing the proportion of stops to the proportion of the population.

Columbia police chief: Work continues to address bias in policing after vehicle stops report

The disparity rate for Black motorists in 2021 was 3.18. This increases to 3.43 when looking only at Columbia residents who were stopped. A disparity rate of 1 means the proportion of stops was equal to the proportion of the population.

Stops for white motorists have consistently had a disparity rate less than 1 since 2000. The stop disparity for Black motorists has consistently been between 2 to 3.5 over the past 22 years.

More: Columbia Police Department asked MU researchers to analyze vehicle stop disparities. Here's what they found

The all-stops rate for Black motorists has been on the decline since a high of 3.51 in 2019. This is partially due to temporary policy changes by the Columbia Police Department in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stops that were conducted in 2020, for example, involved only investigations or hazardous moving violations, such as running red lights, the Tribune previously reported.

The No. 1 reason for stops of Black motorists was moving violations, such as speeding or failure to yield. Most stops result in a warning from officers, based on report data.

Boone County Sheriff's Department

Stops of Black motorists by Boone County Sheriff's deputies also are three times as likely.

In all stops, the rate is approximately 3.11, while the resident-only rate is 3.34. The sheriff's department disparity rate saw a very slight increase when compared to 2020 — 3.1 in 2020 to 3.11 in 2021.

Unlike the Columbia Police Department, there was a time when the sheriff's department disparity rate for Black motorists was 1. This was in 2000. This changed the next year, increasing to 1.53. The disparity of Black motorists has increased steadily since 2000.

More: Is Columbia's Vehicle Stops Report accurate? This human rights group does not think so

A disparity high was reached in 2019 at 3.53 before a drop-off in 2020 to 3.1. This also likely was due to fewer stops amid COVID-19.

The disparity rate among white motorists has consistently been less than 1. The only time it was above or at 1, respectively, was in 2000 and 2001.

The No. 1 reason for stops of Black motorists by deputies was license violations. Once again, the most common outcome was a warning among all stop outcomes.

Charles Dunlap covers courts, public safety and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Here's what Boone County, Columbia law enforcement reported on the Vehicle Stops Report

