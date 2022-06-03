ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

How 4-star freshman Sam Horn could impact Missouri football's quarterback competition

By Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3Agy_0fzGZPtF00

Eli Drinkwitz has a decision to make.

With Missouri beginning individual skill instruction and with fall camp opening July 31, the time is coming for him to decide on the team’s starting quarterback.

With four-star freshman Sam Horn in town after completing his high school baseball season, Drinkwitz finally has the pieces in place to make an informed choice.

The contenders: Horn and fellow newcomer Jack Abraham, plus Brady Cook and Tyler Macon, who each started games for the Tigers last season in place of 2021’s regular starter Connor Bazelak.

"I think I’ve been very clear since the start of spring that I would not name a starter until Sam Horn had the opportunity to compete for that position,” Drinkwitz said during a Thursday press conference. “That is ongoing and starting right now.”

More: What Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say about QBs, NIL and SEC scheduling

The complicating factor for Horn is the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft. A two-sport star in high school, who didn’t enroll early at MU due to his roundball obligations, Horn will be taken at some point in the July 17-19 draft.

Depending on how high he goes and the money involved, Horn may well choose baseball.

"I am not naïve to the fact that Sam is going to have a difficult decision in front of him in mid-July,” Drinkwitz said. “He is an unbelievable baseball player with the ability to get drafted.”

More: Not done yet, but SEC football nears big change to its schedule and alignment

Even with the possibility of losing Horn to the MLB Draft, Drinkwitz was optimistic about his potential. Horn won a Georgia state football championship in 2021 with Collins Hill High School and fielded offers from Tennessee, Florida and Kentucky, among others.

At Missouri, he would have the opportunity to continue playing baseball in addition to his football duties.

“He’s got elite-level arm talent,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s a big, strong, physical player. He’s got a lot of ability but he’s got a lot of development to do and he’s got to get sped up to the game of college football.”

With an early-season schedule that includes games at Kansas State, Auburn and a home matchup with defending national champion Georgia, Drinkwitz felt he needed more experience in the room. To remedy the situation, he brought in Abraham from Mississippi State.

Going into his seventh year of eligibility, Abraham was contending for the starting job in 2021 with the Bulldogs before suffering a concussion. He previously played at Southern Mississippi, Louisiana Tech and Northwest Community College (Miss.).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPncB_0fzGZPtF00

“That was something that we had to have,” Drinkwitz said. “Being able to explain that to Brady, Tyler, the football team and the Horns: the team, the team comes first. I had to put ourselves into a position for our team to be successful with contingency plans, and so that’s what we were able to do.”

More: What to know about all 5 of Mizzou’s quarterbacks entering the 2022 season

Drinkwitz was complimentary of the spring efforts of both Cook and Macon. Cook started in place of Bazelak in the Armed Forces Bowl to end the 2021 season, while Macon was under center to begin the game against Georgia last year.

Both of them played in Missouri’s spring game in March, with unofficial stats showing Cook completed 16 of 20 passes with two touchdowns and an interception. Macon threw two picks, including one to seal his team’s defeat, but threw for a touchdown and 233 yards, while also pitching in 35 rushing yards.

“Brady Cook and Tyler Macon both had good springs,” Drinkwitz said. “Us looking at a potential transfer quarterback was really no slight on them. It was more of, there’s one thing neither of those guys can change, and it’s the amount of experience they have playing college football.”

Missouri will begin camp the last day of July, at which point Drinkwitz said he would expect the roster to be set, including Horn.

He said he would expect a starter to emerge “sooner, rather than later.”

Matt Stahl is the Missouri athletics beat reporter for the Columbia Daily Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @mattstahl97.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How 4-star freshman Sam Horn could impact Missouri football's quarterback competition

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Hogs' Dave Van Horn: 'I Don't Know What to Say'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Oklahoma State pitchers hit just about every Arkansas player in the lineup except the one they wish now they had. Jalen Battles' eighth-inning bomb over the left-field wall that may still be in orbit was the pivotal key to a whopping 20-12 win by the Razorbacks to advance to Sunday with a chance to win the Stillwater Regional.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC baseball coach Scott Forbes suspended

The UNC baseball program has an uphill battle to climb in the Chapel Hill Regional if they want their season to continue. After losing to VCU on Saturday night, the Tar Heels will now face Georgia in an elimination game on Sunday. The winner plays VCU again on Sunday night hoping to force a deciding game on Monday. Basically, UNC has to win three games in a row to advance. But they will have to get their first two wins without manager Scott Forbes. The manager was ejected after two controversial calls went against UNC’s way in the second and third innings. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
College Sports
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska offers Iowa Western defensive lineman

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered an Iowa Western CC recruit a chance to continue his playing career beyond the 2022 season. Defensive lineman Anterio Thompson has announced via social media that the Huskers have offered him a scholarship. Thompson was one of the many recruits who participated in a camp on Friday in Lincoln, and it was at that camp that Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander made the offer. The 6’2″ 300lbs recruit made waves at Friday’s workout when he ran a 4.61 40-yard dash. With someone that big moving that fast, it’s no wonder the Cornhusker’s coaching staff practically made...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Abraham
Person
Sam Horn
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star PF Tafara Gapare to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Tafara Gapare announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes DePaul, Maryland, George Washington, Syracuse and Illinois. Gapare is also considering the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite professional paths. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Kansas State#American Football#Tigers#Nil#Sec
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy