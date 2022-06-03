The University of Iowa wants to raise retention and graduation rates. Here's its plan.

Iowa's three public universities are aiming to raise student retention rates in an attempt to help them earn degrees faster, with new goals approved by the Board of Regents on Thursday.

The percentages the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa are attempting to reach are standard when compared to neighboring higher education institutions.

What are the goals for Iowa universities, and their peers?

Here are the goals:

UI aims to increase its first-year retention from 87% to 90%, its four-year graduation rate from 56% to 58%, and its six-year graduation rate from 73% to 75%, all by 2027

ISU aims to increase its first-year retention from 88% to 90%, its four-year graduation rate from 54.1% to 56%, and its six-year graduation rate from 76.7% to 78%, also by 2027

UNI aims to increase its retention from 81% to 85%, its four-year graduation rate from 45% to 50%, and its six-year graduation rate from 69% to 70%, all by 2028.

In contrast, the University of Nebraska has set a goal of a first-year retention rate of 88%, four-year graduation rate of 55%, and six-year graduation rate of 88%, all by 2025

The University of Minnesota is aiming slightly higher, seeking a first-year retention of 94%, four-year graduation rate of 76%, and six-year graduation rate of 86%, also by 2025

The UI's 2022-2027 Strategic Plan: 'Support for every student'

The goals are outlined in the UI's 2022-2027 strategic plan . UI Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education Tanya Uden-Holman served as a lead for the student success development team, which spent 2021 and 2022 finding ways to improve student's achievements and learning on campus.

In an email to the Press-Citizen , Uden-Holman wrote that the UI has observed disparities in retention and graduation rates by populations such as underrepresented minority students, low-income students and first-generation students.

"We will continue to work toward narrowing the gaps for student populations that are more likely to encounter barriers; doing so will not only help to improve retention and graduation rates overall but will also provide the opportunity and support for every student to achieve their educational goals," she wrote.

Regan Smock, a UI student and member of the student success development team, said there were subgroups within the team. Hersfocused on examining teaching excellence, transformational learning experiences, and diversity, equity and inclusion, and how the areas impact student success.

"The goal was to try to make it so that we're a university that's known for strong teaching, which really goes to helping graduation retention rates, because, honestly, a good teacher or a bad teacher can be the difference between staying or leaving," she said.

To create the retention goals for 2027, the team examined programs that have had a positive effect on student retention, Uden-Holman said.

These groups included mentored campus employment, engagement in undergraduate research and other hands-on learning, and participation in comprehensive support programs, like the First Gen Hawks . The group also estimated how many more students could be retained if such programs were to expand, she wrote.

"It is important that we set higher retention and graduation goals to positively impact our students, while also working toward goals that are realistic within the time frame of the strategic plan," Uden-Holman wrote.

The UI has programs already geared toward improving retention and graduating on time, including Excelling@Iowa, Learning@Iowa and Learning Assistants. According to the UI's fall 2021 graduation and retention report , these programs focus on decreasing the gaps in retention and graduation rates of first-generation, underrepresented minority, and Pell Grant-eligible students.

Uden-Holman wrote that the university will look at all areas of student experiences to identify and address evolving needs in and out of the classroom.

"We will seek to build on efforts to facilitate student learning in introductory courses, expand student mental health and wellness supports, connect students to hands-on learning opportunities, foster a sense of belonging through comprehensive programs that provide additional support for student populations more likely to experience challenges, and more," she wrote.

According to the plan, there will be also a focus on excellence in teaching and learning that can be linked to student success.

Plans to reduce attrition at UI

Another UI goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment that embeds diversity and equity into the student experience.

That includes looking at factors contributing to students, faculty and staff leaving the UI, developing plans to reduce attrition.

Smock said it is important to look at the resources that are available to students and how they can impact whether a student stays at the UI.

"I think that admitting someone to our university is a promise, like we can get you to be successful here," Smock said. "Too many people leave and people take too long to graduate here."

President Barb Wilson's involvement

Along with faculty, staff and students, UI President Barbara Wilson also played a role in the creation of the goals.

In a May 5 interview with the Press-Citizen, Wilson said she was excited about the "comprehensive and aspirational" strategic plan.

"There's a sense of commitment and energy here that is really palatable, and people are ready and excited about the future," Wilson said.

While the university has goals surrounding student success, the plan also focuses on the UI's larger impact on the community and nation.

"We're going to be a leader in the mental health and wellness arena. I'm confident of that," Wilson said. "Not only in our work toward helping K-12 schools, but even here, where we've got issues around mental health and wellness."

