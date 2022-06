Liverpool have rejected a £21m offer from Bayern Munich for forward Sadio Mane, according to The Times. This is reportedly half of what Liverpool’s asking price is for Mane, and it could be forgiven if the hierarchy at Anfield were slightly insulted by the offer. He’s got a year left on his contract, and the Reds value him at around £42.5m.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO